Coulson and Walton Closing in on Returns, Aluko Back But Setback for Nolan

Friday, 8th Oct 2021 09:35 Town boss Paul Cook says left-back Hayden Coulson and keeper Christian Walton should return to the first-team squad next week, while forward Sone Aluko is available for tomorrow’s home game with Shrewsbury having got over the illness which saw him miss the trip to Gillingham in midweek, but midfielder Jon Nolan has suffered a setback. Coulson suffered an injury in the second half of the game at Lincoln but Cook says the on-loan Middlesbrough man is very much on the mend. “If I’m not mistaken, Hayden will start coming into the reckoning from next week,” he said. “I think he’s progressing really well behind the scenes and hopefully after this weekend I’m sure he’ll be looking to get on the grass and join back with the first team, so fingers crossed for Hayden. “It was a little bit of a thigh problem, he’s had good rehabilitation now. The Lincoln game was three weeks ago tomorrow and he’s progressing really well. He’s not going to be out long-term.” Walton, who is on loan from Brighton, suffered an adductor problem in training prior to the visit to Sincil Bank and is in much the same position. “Very, very similar,” Cook continued. “Christian’s been back on the grass this week, so he’s progressing really well. I would suggest, and I might be wrong, possibly available for next weekend.” Sone Aluko missed Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Gillingham due to illness but Cook says the Nigerian international is now fine. “One hundred per cent back and in the squad,” he said. “Sone had a little virus for a day or two that knocked him back, and I think there’s been a lot of it around. “I think there’s a lot, especially on the back of Covid where everyone might think if you’ve got something you’ve got Covid and sometimes it’s just a little flu symptom. “But Sone’s over that now, he trained well yesterday, really, really well, and Sone’s someone who has been knocking on the door to play. “I was really disappointed that he didn’t start at Gillingham on Tuesday because I was really looking forward to seeing him play. “He trains really, really well and he’s a really infectious footballer, and they’re the type of players we like.” Midfielder Nolan picked up a knee injury in training the day Cook took charge of the club in March and then suffered a calf problem at the start of pre-season. The Merseysider was back on the bench for the Papa John’s Trophy tie against West Ham’s U21s last month without making it on to the field, but Cook says has suffered a further blow. “Jon’s had a little bit of a setback in training, I think the club will probably speak about it shortly,” he said. “And it’s really disappointing for Jon. Jon was looking really good, he was looking strong in training and obviously the setbacks, while disappointing for us, are a lot more disappointing for Jon himself because he can’t get on the pitch and play. “Obviously Jon will be addressed and looked after the best way we can until the point where he gets back to being fit.” Town will be without forward Bersant Celina as he is away on international duty with Kosovo and Cook says he knows who will replace the on-loan Dijon man in his side.

Photo: Matchday Images



