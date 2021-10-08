Trust Education Link-Up With Wivenhoe

Friday, 8th Oct 2021 15:15 The Blues' Community Trust is linking up with Wivenhoe Town to offer academic, footballing and career development to youngsters. The new football college for those aged between 16 and 19 years old will be based at Wivenhoe Town from September 2022 and will be part of the Trust's Post-16 Football & Education programme pilot scheme, offering students the opportunity to study alongside a full-time football programme through the EFL clubs’ education provider SCL Education. Students will undertake the NCFE Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport & Physical Activity, the equivalent of three A-levels, following a carefully planned pathway of modules to provide a broad range of knowledge and experience, whilst remaining linked to potential career pathways in sport at Town. Numbers for the programmes are limited with students needing to meet the entry requirements of four GCSEs at grade four with maths and English to be accepted first and foremost. Football levels will also be assessed to ensure they are going to be able to compete at the highest level for the leagues identified for their chosen programme in the SCL Development Leagues against the likes of West Ham, Barking, Dartford and Crawley Town. Trials are taking place at Wivenhoe Town on Monday 25th October 25 between 12pm and 3pm with registration online required before October 24th. There are also trials for Portman Road-based courses on Wednesday 27th October, for girls from 9.30am to 12.30pm and for boys from 1pm to 3.30pm. The events are pending Covid restrictions, however students are encouraged to register so they can be kept updated on any potential revised dates or further developments.

Photo: Contributed



