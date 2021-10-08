U18s in Cup Action Against Posh

Friday, 8th Oct 2021 22:11

Town’s U18s are in behind-closed-doors Professional Development League Cup action against Peterborough at Playford Road on Saturday morning last month.

The Blues are in Group D along with Posh, Sheffield United and Coventry, who beat Town 6-2 at their training ground in the Blues’ opening game in the competition.

Meanwhile, Town’s U23s beat Crystal Palace 3-1 away in a friendly earlier today with Zanda Siziba, a sub for the first team in the Papa John's Trophy at Gillingham on Tuesday, netting twice and Albie Armin, who stayed on the bench at the Priestfield Stadium, scoring the other.





Photo: Matchday Images