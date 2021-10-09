Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Chaplin Starts For Blues Against Shrews
Saturday, 9th Oct 2021 14:29

Conor Chaplin replaces Bersant Celina as the Blues host Shrewsbury in a team otherwise changed from the one which thrashed Doncaster 6-0 and was beaten 2-1 at Accrington.

Celina is currently away with Kosovo, who play Sweden in a World Cup qualifier in Stockholm at 5pm.

Shrewsbury are unchanged from the team which lost 2-1 in their last league game at Bolton last week. Elliott Bennett, whose father died earlier in the week, is handed the captaincy.

Town: Hladky, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Penney, Morsy (c), Evans, Burns, Chaplin, Fraser, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, El Mizouni, Harper, Aluko, Edwards, Pigott.

Shrewsbury: Marosi, Leahy, Ebanks-Landell, Pennington, Pierre, Whalley, Udoh, Bowman, Davis, Bennett (c), Nurse. Subs: Burgoyne, Cosgrove, Ogbeta, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Lashabela. Referee: Will Finnie (Bedfordshire).


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



midastouch added 14:55 - Oct 9
3 points please!
Please don't Shrew it up! :-)
0

dirtydingusmagee added 15:00 - Oct 9
failing to win today would be a disaster.,
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 280 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021