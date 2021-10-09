Chaplin Starts For Blues Against Shrews

Saturday, 9th Oct 2021 14:29 Conor Chaplin replaces Bersant Celina as the Blues host Shrewsbury in a team otherwise changed from the one which thrashed Doncaster 6-0 and was beaten 2-1 at Accrington. Celina is currently away with Kosovo, who play Sweden in a World Cup qualifier in Stockholm at 5pm. Shrewsbury are unchanged from the team which lost 2-1 in their last league game at Bolton last week. Elliott Bennett, whose father died earlier in the week, is handed the captaincy. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Penney, Morsy (c), Evans, Burns, Chaplin, Fraser, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, El Mizouni, Harper, Aluko, Edwards, Pigott. Shrewsbury: Marosi, Leahy, Ebanks-Landell, Pennington, Pierre, Whalley, Udoh, Bowman, Davis, Bennett (c), Nurse. Subs: Burgoyne, Cosgrove, Ogbeta, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Lashabela. Referee: Will Finnie (Bedfordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



