Ipswich Town 2-1 Shrewsbury Town - Match Report

Saturday, 9th Oct 2021 17:03 Macauley Bonne was the hero once again as Town recorded back-to-back wins for the first time under Paul Cook by beating Shrewsbury 2-1 at Portman Road. Conor Chaplin gave the Blues the lead in the 23rd minute, but Shaun Whalley levelled for Shrewsbury on 28, however, 10 minutes in the second half Bonne flicked home his 10th goal of the season from a Lee Evans corner to seal a deserved three points. Chaplin replaced Bersant Celina as the number 10 in a Town side otherwise unchanged from the one which thrashed Doncaster 6-0 and was beaten 2-1 at Accrington. Celina is currently away with Kosovo, who play Sweden in a World Cup qualifier in Stockholm at 5pm. Shrewsbury were unchanged from the team which lost 2-1 in their last league game at Bolton last weekend. Elliott Bennett, whose father died earlier in the week, was handed the captaincy, while former Blues loanee Matthew Pennington was on the right of their back three. Ahead of kick-off both teams took a knee to warm applause from around Portman Road. There was an early minor scare for the Blues when keeper Vaclav Hladky kicked against Daniel Udoh but George Edmundson and then Janoi Donacien cleared the potential for danger. Town, unusually shooting towards the Sir Bobby Robson Stand in the first half, struck the first effort of the game in the third minute, Lee Evans, a hat-trick scorer in his last game at Portman Road, curling a free-kick not too far wide of Shrews keeper Marko Marosi’s left post after skipper Sam Morsy had been fouled just outside the area to the left. The Blues had the ball in the net in the eighth minute in a familiar fashion but with the linesman’s flag raised. Evans played in Wes Burns on the right and the Welshman crossed low for Macauley Bonne to tap home what would have been his ninth of the campaign but for the on-loan QPR man having strayed offside. Town were dominating the early stages, moving the ball around swiftly with Shrewsbury struggling to get out of their half. On 16 Burns headed into the side-netting at the far post from a Scott Fraser free-kick on the right - which had been delayed by jostling in the area - won after the former Fleetwood man had been fouled by George Nurse. The game continued in the same manner and on 18 Matt Penney wasn’t too far away from his first goal at Portman Road and his second of the season when Fraser played a corner to him 25 yards out and the ex-Sheffield Wednesday man struck a powerful shot only just beyond Marosi’s left post with several of his team-mates making lunges towards it to add a final touch. Ryan Bowman headed Shrewsbury’s first effort on goal weakly to Hladky in the 20th minute but aside from that it had been all Town and three minutes later they took the lead. Morsy played a half-cleared ball wide to Penney, who crossed towards Bonne at the far post. Town’s top scorer headed across goal, Marosi saved but Chaplin was on hand to net his second goal in two games and his third of the season, all in his last four appearances.

But the lead lasted only five minutes. Shrewsbury started to show some attacking threat and on 28 Shaun Whalley brushed aside Morsy as they battled for a loose ball and unleashed a 25-yard left-foot shot which flew past Hladky to his right and into the net. The Blues, in total control up until their goal, started to show nervy signs and Shrewsbury might have gone a goal up on the half hour when Udoh crossed from the left and Bowman turned over at the near post when he will feel he should have found the target. The Shrews were forced into a change on 35 when Bowman suffered a knock with on-loan Birmingham striker Sam Cosgrove taking over. Cameron Burgess got his name in referee Will Finnie’s book in the 39th minute for dragging back Cosgrove as the sub escaped down the right. In the penultimate scheduled minute Shrews goalscorer Whalley scraped an effort from the edge of the box to the right well wide with the Blues ending the half scrappily. During three minutes of injury time, the Blues finally seemed to regain some composure, passing the ball around with their earlier confidence until Bonne was flagged offside. It had been half of two halves from Town, who had completely dominated and fully deserved their goal when it came, Chaplin continuing his recent good form in front of goal. But from there the Blues allowed Shrewsbury, who had looked every bit a side second-bottom of the table, back into the match. Morsy will feel he ought to have been stronger as he battled with Whalley for the ball ahead of the Shrews forward’s strike which gave Hladky no chance. The Blues were scruffy, nervy and hesitant from there, only seeming to regain their composure in the closing moments. The second half started much like the early period of the first with the Blues dominating and Shrewsbury unable to find a way out of their own territory. And in the 55th minute, they restored their lead. Evans whipped over a corner from the left which had been won by Penney and Bonne flicked his ninth goal of the season - his eighth in his last seven matches - past Marosi and into the net. The goal had been coming with Town having started the half very strongly. On 67, with neither side having threatened since the Blues’ goal, Nurse was booked for a foul on Burns as the winger looked to get on a return pass down the right. Three minutes later, Bonne was inches away from making it 3-1 and claiming his 10th of the season when Penney picked up a loose ball on the left and sent a powerful low ball across the edge of the six-yard box which both the striker and keeper Marosi were just unable to reach. Town swapped Burns for Kyle Edwards in the 73rd minute with the former West Brom man moving to left wing and Fraser to the right. Shrewsbury made a double change with Nathanael Ogbeta replacing Aaron Pierre and Tom Bloxham taking over from Udoh. The Blues claimed a penalty a minute later as Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s hand appeared to divert a long ball down the middle away from Bonne. The Town striker was convinced but referee Finnie and his assistant were both unmoved. Shrewsbury protested they should have been awarded a penalty a minute later when, after some miscommunication in the Town defence, Bloxham fed in Luke Leahy inside the area where he ended up on the turf before Edmundson played it out for a corner. Again referee Finnie was unmoved and there looked to have been little contact despite the vociferous protests. Penney underwent treatment for a knock and in the 80th minute was replaced by former Shrew Toto Nsiala with Burgess moving to left-back as he did at Lincoln when Hayden Coulson suffered an injury from which the on-loan Boro man is close to returning. Town were well in control and looking for a third as the game moved into its final five minutes. On 88 Bonne was replaced by Joe Pigott to a standing ovation from the home support having won another game for his boyhood club. The Blues again thought they should have been awarded a penalty in injury time when Fraser looked to be tripped by David Davis but referee Finnie adjudged the Town man to have dived and, much to the Scot’s frustration, yellow-carded the ex-MK Dons man. Moments later, Edmundson joined him in the book for a foul on Cosgrove. A third Town goal looked a more likely prospect in injury time than a second Shrewsbury equaliser but given the Blues’ season up to now there was still some edginess around the ground until referee Finnie blew his whistle. Having got their noses deservedly in front in the first half, the Blues made heavy weather of the first half from there allowing Shrewsbury back into the game. However, in the later stages of the first period and after the restart Town regained their dominance and Bonne once again was the man on the spot to score the goal. Another goal would have made the closing stages more comfortable but other than the penalty incident, the Shrews never looked like getting back on terms. Following Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy win at Gillingham, the Blues have won back-to-back games for the first time under manager Cook, while they have lost only one of their last six in all competitions going into next week’s trip to Cambridge United. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Penney (Nsiala 80), Morsy (c), Evans, Burns (Edwards 73), Chaplin, Fraser, Bonne (Pigott 81). Unused: Holy, El Mizouni, Harper, Aluko. Shrewsbury: Marosi, Leahy, Ebanks-Landell, Pennington, Pierre (Ogbeta 73), Whalley, Udoh (Bloxham 73), Bowman (Cosgrove 35), Davis, Bennett (c), Nurse. Unused: Burgoyne, Pyke, Caton, Lashabela. Att: 19,256 (Shrewsbury: 202).

Photo: Matchday Images



confederateblue added 17:05 - Oct 9

We were like the late 90s Burley team - all the pressure all the possession and all the passion in the world.

Lord Cookie has us firing on all cylinders and anyone emo doesn’t believe we can achieve a mid table finish this year needs to give their heads a wobble.

Uppa Towen!!! -10

BromleyBloo added 17:06 - Oct 9

Very good. We tried to make heavy weather of it again, letting them back in after we scored. So better, but still more to do because the potential is clearly my there. Bone and Donacien both starring. 3 more points needed at Cambs to continue the improvement…………………



COYB!!!



16

TimmyH added 17:07 - Oct 9

An expected win so good to pick up the 3 points against a side which is expected to be relegated even by their own supporters but overall not a wholly convincing display particularly the 1st half.



Positives: we're climbing the table with 3 wins in our last 5 and Bonne has scored 9 goals already, lets just hope QPR don't call him back in January! 14

arablue added 17:08 - Oct 9

Well done to the boys and 3 valuable points. Town controlled the game albeit against a rather one dimensional Shrews side.

Bonne again was the star man for me; made the first and scored the second. Let's make him a permanent Blue this January window. 15

warkie added 17:09 - Oct 9

I'm very happy with the result but can't help thinking this is a team we should wipe the floor with. C'mon town. There are things to sort out. 3

midastouch added 17:10 - Oct 9

A step in the right direction. Mick Mills just said we didn't play that well but essentially we got the job done. It was vital to get all 3 points as we can't afford for the teams up top to pull further away from us than they already are. So overall, a job well done today.



Interestingly, Plymouth are top (although we have a game in hand). James Wilson was their captain today. Out of all the players we released in the summer he was the one I think we should have kept hold of as our defence has been rather frail at times this season. 17

martin587 added 17:13 - Oct 9

First 25 minutes we were brilliant on the front foot all the time but as they scored we went back in our shell which happens all the time.Second half a lot better and a brilliant header from our leader saealled the three points.We are getting better each game.Roll on next Saturday.Well done lads.Happy drive back to Southend (but not for the shrimpers). 10

LonE17Blue added 17:20 - Oct 9

Great win, entertaining and in control, apart from the all too often Neuroticism that occurs when we score the first goal.

Were On the March.....

7

Bert added 17:20 - Oct 9

This team has great potential, technical skills and flair but we cannot keep turning off when we score the opening goal. Brilliant at times today but that twenty minute ponderous period when the Shrews scored must not become the norm. We are getting there and our future is looking positive. 11

OzzyBlue added 17:31 - Oct 9

TOLD YOU WHINGERS SO!



The team is gradually growing in confidence and it really shows. Leaps and bounds beyond Bolton, far more composed than Sheff Wed. The way Morsy communicates with the team is great.



Onwards and upwards. Looking forward to the silence from the couch side faithful tonight!!!



UP THE TOWN! -7

blueboy1981 added 17:33 - Oct 9

Well Done All - a Win is always a Win, at this moment for us it is of far more importance than the performance. However, the settling in period has expired not and we have to produce results.

There are four or five players in this team that are playing really well, we all know who they are - the rest have to now come to the Party and do likewise.

Signs now beginning to look promising, but it has to be remembered that no team is going to lay down for Ipswich, in fact they will always lift their game.

Accrington did just that, a produced competition for every ball - the lesson must be learnt that that can in every game be expected.

Bring on Cambridge - who I can assure you will do likewise and contest every ball plus 10%.

We must be prepared, and lift above it to climb that table. 1

blueboy1981 added 17:35 - Oct 9

….. ‘now’ instead of ‘not’ - fat finger syndrome or a know all phone … !!! 0

TerryButchersBandage added 17:35 - Oct 9

Well done Chaps. A Win is a Win. I do wonder however how Evans wasn't subbed at half time. Had no vision tp drive or pass forwards. Improved second half though. Fraser is a grafter but would of taken him off earlier in the game and left Burns on. 1

therein61 added 17:36 - Oct 9

We cannot expect opposition teams to come here and roll over and not do their best to frustrate us, we have another 3 points while not pretty at times it was deserved there is a clear sign of togetherness about the squad which is getting stronger as each week goes by.

keep it up you boys in blue. 2

dirtydingusmagee added 17:40 - Oct 9

Happy with the win, hoped the score line would be more convincing,but lets take it . Donacien is really proving to be a rock. Fantastic run of form from Bonne, just worried he may not be with us 2nd half of season and beyond. Overall the team are improving but need to be more switched on for the duration of game against stiffer opposition . A win next weekend will set us up nicely to push on .COYB 2

BossMan added 17:44 - Oct 9

That piece of Edwards magic worth the admission price on its own. I assume we will see a game soon where Edwards and Burns both start but lots of competition for the 10 spot. 0

runningout added 17:54 - Oct 9

QPR’s forwards are doing well, so guess Bonne might not be required back as it goes. Championship is a tadge better anyhow. We could do with bit more brutishness in next window I reckon, to seal midfield. We wouldn’t have got 3 points in this game last season :-) 0

Eddie1985 added 17:55 - Oct 9

Great header from bonne to win it, hardly a classic but got the job done which is the main thing. We need a winning run now to get near the expected level. Shrewsbury were awful nailed on for relagation 1

RobITFC added 17:58 - Oct 9

Celina not even on the bench (11 subs) for Kosovo ? 0

bluemay77 added 18:02 - Oct 9

This was the kind of result I'd been waiting for, with a gritty and determined 90 minute performance. It's arguable that we made heavier weather of it all than necessary, but we were in charge for most of it. Bonne is just a huge asset and we need to break the bank, as far as rules allow, and sign him in January. 2

confederateblue added 18:04 - Oct 9

Also great to see ‘Big Mac Bon-Bon’ on the scoresheet again, he’s running rampant round Division Three! 0

jas0999 added 18:07 - Oct 9

A wins a win albeit expected against a very poor Shrewsbury. Nonetheless it was certainly deserved, but now we need back to back league wins with a great opportunity at Cambridge next week. Then it’s a month or so of difficult looking fixtures, which will ultimately tell us whether we have in fact turned the corner.



Great to win a game though and thank goodness for Bonne - we need to keep him! Superb attendance as well today. 0

blues1 added 18:12 - Oct 9

Phil twtd. Who did the report of the game. When nsiala came on he went rb, donacien went to lb, not burgess as stated in this report. -1

Bazza8564 added 18:13 - Oct 9

Last week we got beat by Accrington because we showed no guts and determination and surrendered the lead and everything fell off. Today we dug in again, kept at it and played with real heart. elements of that win pleased me more than the 6/0



i then listened to Mock negative Mills and wanted to slit my wrists, what a dreadfully negative man he is, no wonder we have such a negative reputation.



We had 71% of the ball against an eleven man defense and yet another visiting aide that wants to park the bus.



Only MK have come here to play this season, we have Bolton the game without trying otherwise little club wants to play big club and it’s gonna be tough.



The side impressed me today, Especially Chaplin who ran his heart out. up to 14th bring on Cambridge



1

therein61 added 18:15 - Oct 9

Get this in place before January , over to you Mr (magic) Ashton get in Bonne's ear(and his Mr 10%) and make him a permanent fixture in the building because to lose him would a disaster. 2

