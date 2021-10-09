Cotterill Reveals Shrews Striker Taken to Hospital

Saturday, 9th Oct 2021 18:52 Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill has revealed that striker Ryan Bowman was taken to hospital with heart palpitations following his substitution in the 34th minute of his side’s 2-1 defeat to Town at Portman Road. Bowman’s heart-rate climbed as high as 250bpm and was taken to hospital by Town’s medical staff having left the field. “The more worrying one will be Ryan Bowman,” Cotterill said afterwards. “Where he is with his health right now we don't quite now, he's at hospital now. “He had a huge heart-rate problem, he has palpitations, I don't quite know what that's about. When I've finished with you guys [the media] I just hope everything is OK with Ryan.”

Photo: Action Images



DariusBlue added 18:59 - Oct 9

Wish him well. Wasn't at the game (COVID isolation) but good they took him off. 2

Europablue added 19:00 - Oct 9

Is that what Celina had? Correct me if I'm wrong, but wasn't that a side effect from taking a covid vaccine? It's a tough choice for professional footballers to decide to risk getting covid or risk getting the vaccine.

I hope the guy is alright. -4

bluelodgeblue added 19:00 - Oct 9

Wish him well. 5

Suffolkboy added 19:02 - Oct 9

Do hope this can be successfully and swiftly resolved ! Very best wishes .

COYB 3

BlueArrow added 19:23 - Oct 9

Get well soon Ryan 0

Pt_Si added 19:27 - Oct 9

Get well soon 🙏🏼 0

Bert added 19:33 - Oct 9

That wasn’t good to read. Let’s hope it’s all checked out and he has a good career in front of him.

1

ImAbeliever added 19:39 - Oct 9

Best wishes for a full recovery 0

