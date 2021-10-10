Tractor Girls Host MK Dons

Sunday, 10th Oct 2021 09:26 Ipswich Town Women will be looking to continue their 100 per cent start to the season when they host the MK Dons at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls remain second in FAWNL Southern Premier Division on goal difference from Southampton with both sides having won all seven of their games so far. The Dons are currently second bottom having taken only two points from their six matches. Manager Joe Sheehan will be taking charge of his 50th competitive match having taken on the job in February 2019. "I wasn't aware of that until this week," he said. "It's just another game really, it's not about me as such, it's about us keep trying to play well and having started the season as well as we have, we want to continue that momentum moving forward. Nice to rack up a lot of games but it's not that important." Forward Zoe Barratt, 18, was with today's opponents until 2019 when she joined the Blues' academy. "I'm really looking forward to seeing the coaches again and my friends from the past," she said. "But the main focus is winning again. "I think it's just another game, just another win we want to get. I'd definitely love to score, but we'll see how the game goes."



Details 👇



📅 Sunday 10 October



🆚 MK Dons



🏆 FAWNL Southern Premier Division



🏟 The Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe, IP11 9HT



⌚️ 2pm



🎟 Ticket info:



True Blues - Free

Adults - £5

Concessions - £3

U16s - Free with paying adult#itfc pic.twitter.com/f0FmWXtKjN — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) October 9, 2021

Photo: Ross Halls



