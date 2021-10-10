Bonne: She's My Little Lucky Charm

Sunday, 10th Oct 2021 09:57 Striker Macauley Bonne has spoken about his celebration following his winner in yesterday’s 2-1 home victory over Shrewsbury at Portman Road and also why he picked the number 18 at Town. The 25-year-old headed home what proved to be the decisive goal in the 54th minute - his ninth of the season - before running to the front of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand and waving and blowing a kiss to 13-year-old fan Maddy and her family. Maddy, who has severe cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus, was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge last month with pressure building on her brain due to a failing shunt while wearing her Town shirt, which as a result had to be cut open. Earlier this week, Bonne, who is on loan at his hometown club from QPR, presented her with a new Town shirt ahead of her return to Portman Road for Saturday’s match. The striker says he has had an emotional week and kissed a tattoo tribute to his late sister Laiken prior to scoring his goal. “I've got a tattoo on my wrist of my sister's name," he told iFollow Ipswich. “I don't know why but before the corner I just thought 'I'm going to kiss it’. “I can't wait to see the video back because I kissed it and then I went and scored. We've been working on set pieces and before the game I just had a feeling that I'd score one. “Especially with how I've been involved with Maddy as well, it's been a good week and an emotional week. “I went to go and celebrate with her and she had a big smile on her face so it was a nice day. “I've been involved with a child with disabilities with my sister. Seeing her sat there with a smile brought a lot of warmth to my heart. I can send someone home happy today by doing just a little thing. “Hopefully she's going to remember this for next time I score - I'll keep doing it now because she's my little lucky charm!” In an interview with Saturday’s match programme Bonne revealed that he chose to wear the number 18 shirt at Town in memory of his sister. “When I was a kid and I came on trial at Town I idolised Darren Bent,” he recalled. “He was in Chantry occasionally and I bumped into him a few times. “I had an ’18 Bonne’ shirt which I wore to my first ever trial here, when it was the Eon shirt. “Sadly, in 2005, my sister Laiken passed away. Something that was precious to me was Town shirt, so I thought that there was nothing better to give to her to remember me by than that. “I put the shirt on her chest and she was holding it, so to this day she’s still got it in her arms. Talking about it gives me goosebumps. “I don’t speak too often about this kind of subject. Seeing Maddy the other day brought it back to me a bit.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ringwoodblue added 10:02 - Oct 10

What a fantastic guy Macauley is both on and off the pitch. He must stay now he has found his Ipswich family again. 10

SouperJim added 10:11 - Oct 10

Beautiful and so brave of Bonne to share something so emotional, top lad 8

BanksterDebtSlave added 10:23 - Oct 10

FFS, I'm in bits! 4

bobble added 10:42 - Oct 10

sounds like a mills and boon epic. 0

Lordy11 added 10:45 - Oct 10

What a fantastic piece. Bonne is fast becoming an ITFC legend. 1

IPSWICHMOUSE added 10:55 - Oct 10

Macauley Bonne.....Ipswich born & bred [ like me ] has blue blood cursing through his veins...We need to bring him back home permanently where he belongs...Would love him to stay with Towen & progress to the Prem....but wherever he may go in the future , you can take the man out of Ipswich , but you can NEVER take Ipswich out of the man.....COYB...ITID

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments