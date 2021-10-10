Former Owner Evans Linked With Move For Derby

Sunday, 10th Oct 2021 12:13 Former Town owner Marcus Evans is reportedly interested in taking over currently-in-administration Derby County. According to The Sun on Sunday, Evans has “shown a firm interest” in the Rams, while Burton chief executive Jez Moxey is similarly said to be considering an approach. Ex-Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is also claimed to be looking at a move for the Championship club. Evans sold his 87.5 per cent stake in Town to Gamechanger 20 Ltd in April for around £40 million, although he retains a five per cent interest in the incoming group. TWTD sources have previously indicated that having left Town after 14 years, Evans is keen to take on the ownership of another club. It’s reported that Derby can be purchased and brought out of administration for £25 million. Evans and his Town management team are understood to have enjoyed a close relationship with Rams owner Mel Morris.

Photo: Matchday Images



RobITFC added 12:18 - Oct 10

Knowing our luck he will probably take them to the premier league! 1

Ipswichbusiness added 12:20 - Oct 10

Just when Derby fans thought things couldn’t get any worse … 3

KernewekBlue added 12:22 - Oct 10

Oh, my giddy aunt!



You couldn't write it, could you?



RIP Derby County!!! 2

Michael101 added 12:25 - Oct 10

What's Wayne Rooney done wrong?? Poor lads got enough problems already. 0

OwainG1992 added 12:31 - Oct 10

He'll probably take Big Mick there from Cardiff if he bought the club too. 0

Michael101 added 12:34 - Oct 10

Can a person have a 5% stake in one club and then buy another club?? 0

PutneyBlue added 12:35 - Oct 10

How can Evans and Ashley pass the fit-and-proper ownership test? 0

johnwarksshorts added 12:37 - Oct 10

Oh Dear! 0

