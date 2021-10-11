Kiwomya New British Virgin Islands Coach
Monday, 11th Oct 2021 18:10
Blues legend Chris Kiwomya has been appointed the new British Virgin Islands men’s national coach.
Striker Kiwomya, 51, was a key man in the Town side which won the Second Division in 1991/92 and returned to Portman Road as reserves coach under Jim Magilton and Roy Keane between 2008 and 2011. He later had a stint as manager of Notts County.
“Chris Kiwomya will have responsibility for the men’s national team primarily and overseeing the progress of our younger age group teams such as the U20s.” British Virgin Islands FA president Andy Bickerton said.
“Kiwomya’s background is quite significant in terms of the direction we want to head and from the FA’s point of view we are very pleased to have such an experienced coach on board.”
Kiwomya added: “It’s going to be a hard journey, but a really good journey and one where we are all going to learn together and work together to improve the standards of football, both as players and as coaches.”
The one-time Arsenal, QPR, Le Havre, Selangor and AaB Aalborg frontman will work with the association's technical director on a coaching philosophy.
“All the coaches will be involved and one thing I guarantee is the players will improve and get better so they are competitive, and we can go into games believing we can win!“ he said.
Bradford-born Kiwomya, who will also be working with the women’s programme, accepted the role having been impressed by the calibre of young players and their attitude.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
The Professional Footballers Who Never Play Football by Broganonthewing
There have been many changes to the English game in the last 40 years. The majority of these changes, if not all of them have all been influenced or dictated by money, both the making and saving of it.
Catch-19 by LegendRay
How many others on the site remember April 15 1961, the day, as TWTD recalls, when Town last beat Lincoln away in the league?
Cook is No Gamechanger by BossMan
I was 12 when we won the FA Cup so saw early success in my early years as a Town fan. How spoilt I was to see Beattie, Wark, Muhren Thijssen et al.
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]