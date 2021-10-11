Kiwomya New British Virgin Islands Coach

Monday, 11th Oct 2021 18:10 Blues legend Chris Kiwomya has been appointed the new British Virgin Islands men’s national coach. Striker Kiwomya, 51, was a key man in the Town side which won the Second Division in 1991/92 and returned to Portman Road as reserves coach under Jim Magilton and Roy Keane between 2008 and 2011. He later had a stint as manager of Notts County. “Chris Kiwomya will have responsibility for the men’s national team primarily and overseeing the progress of our younger age group teams such as the U20s.” British Virgin Islands FA president Andy Bickerton said. “Kiwomya’s background is quite significant in terms of the direction we want to head and from the FA’s point of view we are very pleased to have such an experienced coach on board.” Kiwomya added: “It’s going to be a hard journey, but a really good journey and one where we are all going to learn together and work together to improve the standards of football, both as players and as coaches.” The one-time Arsenal, QPR, Le Havre, Selangor and AaB Aalborg frontman will work with the association's technical director on a coaching philosophy. “All the coaches will be involved and one thing I guarantee is the players will improve and get better so they are competitive, and we can go into games believing we can win!“ he said. The FA is formally announcing Chris Kiwomya as the new Mens National team Coach. Apart from his coaching qualifications, chris has played at the highest levels of professional football, including the EPL with Arsenal pic.twitter.com/ToqStCPM4s — BVI Football Association (@FanewsBvi) October 8, 2021 Bradford-born Kiwomya, who will also be working with the women’s programme, accepted the role having been impressed by the calibre of young players and their attitude.



“Basically, I saw a lot of young players at the UK [U20s] camp and also on Tortola and Virgin Gorda with talent and who are willing to work hard, which fits into how I like to work, and it suits me that they are keen to learn.”

Photo: Action Images



