Donations Wanted For Mariner Tribute Display at Plymouth

Monday, 11th Oct 2021 18:44 PAFC Displays are after donations which will go towards a tribute to Town and Plymouth legend Paul Mariner when the clubs meet at Home Park on Saturday 30th October. “We have spoken to our club and we will be putting on a stadium display to honour the life of a true legend,” Nick Tomlinson from PAFC Displays told TWTD. “We plan to have something in both the home and away ends of the ground. “However, we need the fans help to pull this off. We are looking for donations towards this display no matter how big or small they may be. “If we exceed the amount needed for materials then we will donate the remainder to a charity in Paul’s name.” Donations can be made via PayPal as friends and family. PAFC Display’s website is here and they are on Twitter here. Mariner, who died in July aged 68, was with Plymouth between 1973 and 1976 before joining the Blues with whom he won the FA and UEFA Cups before moving on to Arsenal in 1984. The striker returned to Home Park as a manager between 2009 and 2010.

