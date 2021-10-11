Dobra Nets in Albania U21s Win

Monday, 11th Oct 2021 20:33

On-loan Blues forward Armando Dobra was on target as Albania’s U21s beat Slovenia 2-0 in a European Championship qualifier in Elbasan this evening.

Dobra, who is with Colchester United for the season, netted his first goal at U21 international level on 58, five minutes after Bernard Karrica had given their side the lead.

The 20-year-old, who was winning his sixth U21 cap, was subbed in the 68th minute.









Photo: Matchday Images