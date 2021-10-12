U23s at Barnsley

Tuesday, 12th Oct 2021 11:28 Town’s U23s face Barnsley at their Oakwell training ground this afternoon (KO midday). The side coached by Kieron Dyer and Bryan Klug is currently fourth in Professional Development League Two South having won three of their last four. Town: Bort, Agbaje, Clements, Alexander, Armin, Baggott, Curtis, Humphreys, Morris, Chirewa, Siziba. Subs: Healy, Yengi, Ward.



Photo: Matchday Images



