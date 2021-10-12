Tractor Girls Draw Saints in National League Cup

Tuesday, 12th Oct 2021 16:32 Ipswich Town Women have drawn their FAWNL Southern Premier Division rivals Southampton at home in the first round of the National League Cup. The Blues currently lead the Saints at the top of the division by three points but after playing a game more with the Hampshire side having led Town on goal difference prior to the weekend. Both sides have a 100 per cent record after eight and seven matches respectively. The tie will be played at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday 7th November with a 2pm kick-off. The teams are due to meet in the league at the Snows Stadium on Sunday 12th December and in Suffolk on Sunday 3rd April. The Tractor Girls beat the London Bees 1-0 in their determining round tie to secure their place in round one, while Southampton won 3-2 at Cheltenham Town.

Photo: Ross Halls



hoppy added 16:37 - Oct 12

Tough draw, but should be a decent game, and at least it's at home - if they can overcome them here, then gets rid of a major rival! 0

ScottCandage added 17:06 - Oct 12

This is a perfect draw for the long term. We get a good look at Southampton without the league risk, and we can learn what to do for the two matches against Southampton that really count. 0

