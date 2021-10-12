Celina Wins Cap But Kosovo Defeated
Tuesday, 12th Oct 2021 21:50
Blues forward Bersant Celina won his 30th Kosovo cap as his side lost 2-1 to Georgia in a World Cup qualifier in Pristina this evening.
Celina, an unused sub in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat in Sweden, played the first 86 minutes before being substituted.
The 25-year-old, who is on loan with the Blues for the season from Dijon, missed the 2-1 win against Shrewsbury due to his international call but will be back in the squad for Saturday's trip to Cambridge United.
