Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Celina Wins Cap But Kosovo Defeated
Tuesday, 12th Oct 2021 21:50

Blues forward Bersant Celina won his 30th Kosovo cap as his side lost 2-1 to Georgia in a World Cup qualifier in Pristina this evening.

Celina, an unused sub in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat in Sweden, played the first 86 minutes before being substituted.

The 25-year-old, who is on loan with the Blues for the season from Dijon, missed the 2-1 win against Shrewsbury due to his international call but will be back in the squad for Saturday's trip to Cambridge United.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021