An Evening With Butcher and Osman at Supporters Club AGM

Wednesday, 13th Oct 2021 15:23

The Ipswich Town Supporters Club are holding an Evening With Terry Butcher and Russell Osman at their AGM in Beattie’s at Portman Road on Thursday 28th October (7pm, bar open from 6.30pm).

The business aspect of the AGM will take place first with Butcher, the president of the Supporters Club, and Osman, who partnered one another at the heart of the defence in Sir Bobby Robson’s side which won the UEFA Cup in 1980/81, will be interviewed and will answer fans’ questions.

The evening is free but only open to Supporters Club members - season ticket holders, Junior Blues members or Branch members - who must show proof of membership on the door.





Photos: TWTD