Young Duo Win Caps

Wednesday, 13th Oct 2021 23:06

Blues youngster Cameron Stewart won his third Northern Ireland U19s cap yesterday as his side beat Kazahkstan in a European Championship qualifying mini-group game in the Czech Republic.

Centre-half Stewart played the full 90 minutes for the Northern Irish youngsters, who finished third in their group.

The 18-year-old previously won a cap in the 2-0 defeat to Denmark but was an unused sub in their loss to the hosts by the same scoreline.

Academy keeper Lewis Ridd came on as an 84th minute sub to win his third Wales U19s cap as his side beat Kosovo 3-0 in Norway, the 17-year-old’s only involvement in their European Championship mini-group in which they finished third.





Photos: Matchday Images/James Ager