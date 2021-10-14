Lankester Could Miss Blues Reunion

Thursday, 14th Oct 2021 11:53 Former Town forward Jack Lankester could miss Saturday’s game between the Blues and his new club Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium. Lankester, 21, joined the U’s in the summer having been with Town, the club he supports, since he was nine. The Bury St Edmunds-born player has so far made three starts - one in the league - and three sub appearances without scoring since making his move but head coach Mark Bonner says Lankester could miss out at the weekend. “He took a bit of a knock last week in training so we just need to see how he is on Thursday and Friday as to whether he is fit and available to be selected,” Bonner told the Cambridge Independent. “He just needs to get a run - a run of games, a run of training. “Timing has been really difficult for him at the moment to get to his peak. We’re also talking about a boy that had been at Ipswich since he was nine years old and sometimes moving club takes time to settle to get used to the surroundings to get used to a completely different culture and people.” Bonner added: “We think we’ve got a really good player on our hands there, a really talented player, and we’ve just got to get him settled, used to our way, used to be playing senior football more regularly and he needs a bit of a break really in terms of his body holding up for him so he can get a run of games in training that will allow him to get to peak fitness. “I think when he does, we will have a player who can win us games. I’m quite looking forward to seeing that.” Lankester made 13 first-team starts and 17 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals.

Photo: Matchday Images



