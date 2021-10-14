Shrews Striker Bowman Back in Training
Thursday, 14th Oct 2021 15:56
Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman returned to training today having been subbed and taken to hospital suffering with heart palpitations in the first half of his side’s 2-1 defeat at Portman Road last Saturday.
The 29-year-old was released from hospital later that evening and tweeted that he was feeling better the next morning. Since then, he has undergone further tests and has visited a cardiologist.
“He's OK, thankfully, he's had tests earlier in the week,” manager Steve Cotterill told the Shropshire Star.
“We don't want to say it's a freak because he has had an episode of that before, but now he's got medication.
“He had his heart shocked back into beat by the people at Ipswich, which was really good, I need to give a big shout to all the people at Ipswich, they were first class during the incident.
"I spoke to Paul Cook, to ask who their doc was, their doc went on, understood where Ryan was, how many beats-per-minute was going, which was too many, and looked after him and got him to hospital.
"And afterwards we were sitting around for a good few hours to see if we could take him home with us, which we couldn't, so then Gregg [Jones, Shrewsbury's sports therapist] and Rory [McVicar, kitman] brought him back.
"Ipswich were talking about bringing him back on Sunday if we'd needed to go, so a big thank you to them, they were incredibly good and we'll be forever thankful.”
Cotterill says Bowman hasn’t been diagnosed with a heart condition: “You don't want to get to a stage where you can't do anything to help him.
“We speak about other things but the one thing we do need to keep banging is our heart, and thankfully his one strong enough to overcome the episode.
“He trained this morning for the first time, he's got the medication now that if anything like that happens again he has to take straight away.
“There's no longer lasting damage to his heart, which is always a bonus, so we just need to wait and see how he is. He's got to get a little bit of training under his belt now. He seems relieved, like we all would.”
