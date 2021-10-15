Cook: We're Forever Tweaking Our System

Friday, 15th Oct 2021 09:45 Boss Paul Cook says the Blues tweak how they use the number 10 role in order to hurt whoever they’re playing the most. Cook consistently lines up his side in a 4-2-3-1 system but says he uses the man behind the main striker in a variety of ways with the players he has available for that role, among them Bersant Celina, Conor Chaplin and Scott Fraser, having very different attributes. “There’s a big debate in football now about formations and about tactics and different stuff,” Cook said. “The reality is that if two teams play the same formation, normally the better players with the better attitude will win. “People just tweak formations as and where. I think for our team we play with a 10 as such, but we actually don’t, we actually try and utilise the 10 to play wherever we feel we can hurt the opposition. “Because in a modern-day formation of 4-3-3, the deep-lying sitter takes the 10 out of the game, so it’s all tweaks and different stuff. “What Chaplin’s proving as he’s come in is that he carries a goal threat. Conor’s a goalscorer, he’s an extra striker. “I think when you see Bersant playing there, he’s a creator. He can score goals but he’s more of a creator, he’ll assist more. “So the reality is it’s for us to put all these ingredients in place to come up with what the best formula is for the best Ipswich Town team on the day. “Eleven league games in, are we still searching for that? Possibly, and that’s due to the calibre of player.” He added: “There’s no secrets in the game now. For Cambridge United, the gaffer [Mark Bonner] was at our place for the game against Shrewsbury, they’ll know how we’re going to play, they’re know our individuals, they’ll come up with their formula on how to win the game. The analysis on teams is there for everyone to see. “We’re forever tweaking with our system, if the truth be known, purely in relation to not being predictable. But that’s something that’s a challenge for all clubs.”

Photo: Matchday Images



