Cook Not Speculating on Bonne Future

Friday, 15th Oct 2021 10:01 Blues manager Paul Cook has has refused to be drawn into speculation regarding loan striker Macauley Bonne’s future. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful first couple of months on loan with his hometown club from QPR, scoring nine goals, leading to speculation - from former Hoops manager Ian Holloway among others - that the West Londoners might recall him from his spell in January, something the deal put in place in the summer allows them to do. However, manager Mark Warburton played down the chances of a recall last month, while many among the QPR commentariat have suggested that Rangers, who are sixth in the Championship with only Fulham having scored more than their 22 goals, currently don’t need Bonne to return with Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin and Andre Gray in the squad at Loftus Road. Asked whether he has any thoughts about getting something put in place for a permanent move in January, Cook wouldn’t comment on any moves which may or may not be happening at the present time. “I try my best, I won’t speculate, I don’t debate, it’s not my place,” he said. “We’re a very, very strong football club. [CEO] Mark Ashton behind the scenes works extremely hard with our owners and our chairman, Michael O’Leary, to do everything properly. “Whatever stuff might be in place or needs to be in place is being looked at daily at our club and one day if there was ever news to say, I’m sure we’d tell you.” Zimbabwe international Bonne is contracted to QPR until the summer of 2023 with Rangers having an option to keep him for a further year.

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueBlueBluex2 added 10:15 - Oct 15

What doughnut asked that question? 1

blues1 added 10:33 - Oct 15

BlueBlueBluex2. Exactly. As if he's going to comment on it and potentially alert other teams to the fact we maybe trying to sign him in January. And anyway, there's no real evidence to suggest qpr are likely to recall him. After all, they have 4 strikers already who are doing well right now. 0

Europablue added 10:34 - Oct 15

It doesn't sound like QPR need him. Of course Bonne is doing a great job for us in a league below. I'm sure he could be successful in the league above, but a big part of his success is also his passion for the club and his desire to prove the people who let him go wrong.

In January we should be looking to buy all of the loan players who have been successful. In my opinion that means making an offer for Bonne, and maybe Celina, but honestly he hasn't proved himself yet, or really had the chance to. I don't Coulson is even an option to buy and the others have not proved themselves enough to warrant a purchase.

It's quite an easy answer for PC. Just say "I'm very happy to have Macauley here". 0

Saxonblue74 added 10:48 - Oct 15

QPR would get half the player back, he wouldn't want to be there! He's going the extra mile for the club he loves,he feels it back from fans and is enjoying himself. Personally I think he's ours now, MA will make it happen. 2

pennblue added 10:59 - Oct 15

Best for all parties, to let him stay here all season and continue his rich vein of form. Then, if he has managed to get us promoted at the end of the season they can all sit down and have a sensible discussion. Any change in situation in January risks de-stabilising what is currently happening, and if QPR are all sorted for strikers then everything is good for all parties right now. 0

