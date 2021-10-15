Cook Not Speculating on Bonne Future
Friday, 15th Oct 2021 10:01
Blues manager Paul Cook has has refused to be drawn into speculation regarding loan striker Macauley Bonne’s future.
The 25-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful first couple of months on loan with his hometown club from QPR, scoring nine goals, leading to speculation - from former Hoops manager Ian Holloway among others - that the West Londoners might recall him from his spell in January, something the deal put in place in the summer allows them to do.
However, manager Mark Warburton played down the chances of a recall last month, while many among the QPR commentariat have suggested that Rangers, who are sixth in the Championship with only Fulham having scored more than their 22 goals, currently don’t need Bonne to return with Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin and Andre Gray in the squad at Loftus Road.
Asked whether he has any thoughts about getting something put in place for a permanent move in January, Cook wouldn’t comment on any moves which may or may not be happening at the present time.
“I try my best, I won’t speculate, I don’t debate, it’s not my place,” he said. “We’re a very, very strong football club. [CEO] Mark Ashton behind the scenes works extremely hard with our owners and our chairman, Michael O’Leary, to do everything properly.
“Whatever stuff might be in place or needs to be in place is being looked at daily at our club and one day if there was ever news to say, I’m sure we’d tell you.”
Zimbabwe international Bonne is contracted to QPR until the summer of 2023 with Rangers having an option to keep him for a further year.
Photo: Matchday Images
|
