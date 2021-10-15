Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Ball 22 in FA Cup First Round Draw
Friday, 15th Oct 2021 12:07

Town will be ball number 22 in Sunday afternoon’s draw for the first round of the FA Cup.

The draw will be shown live on ITV1 at 1.05pm with 32 non-league sides joining the 48 teams from Leagues One and Two in the hat. The draw is also available on Twitter via @EmiratesFACup.

The 40 first-round ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday 6th November.

Last year Town were beaten 3-2 by Portsmouth in the first round at Portman Road.

Two seasons ago the Blues defeated Lincoln City 1-0 in a first round replay, ending their 15-match winless run in the competition stretching back to January 2010, before losing 2-1 to Coventry in a second round replay at home having drawn 1-1 at St Andrew’s.

FA Cup First Round

1. Accrington Stanley
 2. AFC Wimbledon
 3. Barrow
 4. Bolton Wanderers
 5. Bradford City
 6. Bristol Rovers
 7. Burton Albion
 8. Cambridge United
 9. Carlisle United
 10. Charlton Athletic
 11. Cheltenham Town
 12. Colchester United
 13. Crawley Town
 14. Crewe Alexandra
 15. Doncaster Rovers
 16. Exeter City
 17. Fleetwood Town
 18. Forest Green Rovers
 19. Gillingham
 20. Harrogate Town
 21. Hartlepool United
 22. Ipswich Town
 23. Leyton Orient
 24. Lincoln City
 25. Mansfield Town
 26. Milton Keynes Dons
 27. Morecambe
 28. Newport County
 29. Northampton Town
 30. Oldham Athletic
 31. Oxford United
 32. Plymouth Argyle
 33. Port Vale
 34. Portsmouth
 35. Rochdale
 36. Rotherham United
 37. Salford City
 38. Scunthorpe United
 39. Sheffield Wednesday
 40. Shrewsbury Town
 41. Stevenage
 42. Sunderland
 43. Sutton United
 44. Swindon Town
 45. Tranmere Rovers
 46. Walsall
 47. Wigan Athletic
 48. Wycombe Wanderers
 49. Marine or Wrexham
 50. Marske United or Gateshead
 51. Curzon Ashton or Chesterfield
 52. Brackley Town or Guisely
 53. Hereford or Solihull Moors
 54. Pontefract Collieries or FC Halifax Town
 55. York City or Morpeth Town
 56. Kettering Town or Buxton
 57. Boston United or Stratford Town
 58. King's Lynn Town or Peterborough Sports
 59. Bromsgrove Sporting or Grimsby Town
 60. Stockport County or Stamford
 61. Southport or Altrincham
 62. Tamworth or Notts County
 63. Ebbsfleet or Hampton & Richmond Borough
 64. Horsham or Woking
 65. Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading United
 66. Corinthian Casuals or St Albans City
 67. Maidenhead United or Hastings United
 68. Bedfont Sports Club or Kidderminster Harriers
 69. Hungerford Town or Bromley
 70. Harrow Borough or Chelmsford City
 71. Wealdstone or Dagenham & Redbridge
 72. AFC Sudbury or Dartford
 73. Banbury United or Bath City
 74. Barnet or Boreham Wood
 75. Yeovil Town or Weymouth
 76. Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta
 77. Bowers & Pitsea or Aldershot Town
 78. Dover Athletic or Yate Town
 79. Torquay United orHavant & Waterlooville
 80. Southend United or Chertsey Town


