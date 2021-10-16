|Cambridge United v Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 16th October 2021 Kick-off 15:00
Cambridge United v Ipswich Town - Predictions
Saturday, 16th Oct 2021 11:01
Have you predicted the Cambridge score yet? Win prizes in our Prediction League sponsored this year by the Away Days Beer Company.
Those that have entered so far are confident of a Town win with 78% predicting a win for Town, 16% the draw and only 6% for a home win, but what do you think?
The Away Days Beer Company have added to the prizes and there’s still plenty of time to join in.
First Prize - Away Days Brewing Day - A chance to visit Away Days HQ in Nottinghamshire and help brew one of the ITFC beers and receive an Away Days 12-Pack with some of the beer you brewed, plus a £150 Amazon voucher.
Second Prize - Away Days 24-pack of your choice and T-shirt, plus a £100 Amazon voucher.
Third Prize - Away Days 12-pack and T-shirt, plus a £50 Amazon voucher.
To get started, or to read the rules, just go to our Prediction League page.
Photo: Matchday Images
