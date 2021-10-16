Aluko and El Mizouni Start at Cambridge

Saturday, 16th Oct 2021 14:34 Sone Aluko and Idris El Mizouni come into the Town team at Cambridge United. Aluko comes in on the right wing with Wes Burns dropping to the bench alongside Bersant Celina, who is back from international duty having missed last week’s 2-1 home win against Shrewsbury. Former Cambridge loanee El Mizouni starts in central midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy with Lee Evans missing from the squad, presumably due to injury. Town are otherwise unchanged from the team which beat the Shrews. Cambridge are captained by former Blue Paul Digby but Jack Lankester misses out having picked up a knock in training. One-time Town trialist Shilow Tracey and Wes Hoolahan return to the XI with Liam O'Neil the other player to drop out. Cambridge: Mitov, Williams, Iredale, Digby, Jones, Brophy, Ironside, Hoolahan, Tracey, Masterson. Subs: McKenzie-Lyle, Smith, Dunk, Okedina, Weir, Knibbs, Worman. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Penney, Morsy (c), El Mizouni, Aluko, Fraser, Chaplin, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Harper, Burns, Jackson, Nsiala, Edwards, Celina. Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire).

Photo: Matchday Images



jas0999 added 14:36 - Oct 16

Good side. Should be more than good enough to win today. 1

timkatieadamitfc added 14:40 - Oct 16

Keeps banging on about gelling yet KEEPS making changes EVERY game.

Kayden Jackson 🙄🤷‍♂️ 0

Europablue added 14:43 - Oct 16

It sounds like Evans is missing unavoidably, so we can't complain really. 0

midastouch added 14:47 - Oct 16

As long as he's 100% I would have preferred Burns to start. 0

