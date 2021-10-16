Boatswain Hits Hat-Trick as U18s Beat Posh in League Cup

Saturday, 16th Oct 2021 20:49 Ash Boatswain netted a hat-trick as Town’s U18s beat Peterborough United 3-2 in the Professional Development League Cup at Playford Road this morning. The game, the Blues’ second in the competition following a 6-2 loss at Coventry in their opening fixture, was originally set to be played last weekend. Town are third in their group. The Blues’ U16s beat the same opposition 4-1.

