Boatswain Hits Hat-Trick as U18s Beat Posh in League Cup
Saturday, 16th Oct 2021 20:49
Ash Boatswain netted a hat-trick as Town’s U18s beat Peterborough United 3-2 in the Professional Development League Cup at Playford Road this morning.
The game, the Blues’ second in the competition following a 6-2 loss at Coventry in their opening fixture, was originally set to be played last weekend. Town are third in their group.
The Blues’ U16s beat the same opposition 4-1.
Photo: James Ager
