Town Ball 22 in This Afternoon's FA Cup Draw
Sunday, 17th Oct 2021 11:33
Town are ball number 22 in this afternoon’s draw for the first round of the FA Cup.
The draw will be shown live on ITV1 at 1.05pm with 32 non-league sides joining the 48 teams from Leagues One and Two in the hat. The draw is also available on Twitter via @EmiratesFACup.
The 40 first-round ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday 6th November.
Last year Town were beaten 3-2 by Portsmouth in the first round at Portman Road.
Two seasons ago the Blues defeated Lincoln City 1-0 in a first round replay, ending their 15-match winless run in the competition stretching back to January 2010, before losing 2-1 to Coventry in a second round replay at home having drawn 1-1 at St Andrew’s.
FA Cup First Round
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barrow
4. Bolton Wanderers
5. Bradford City
6. Bristol Rovers
7. Burton Albion
8. Cambridge United
9. Carlisle United
10. Charlton Athletic
11. Cheltenham Town
12. Colchester United
13. Crawley Town
14. Crewe Alexandra
15. Doncaster Rovers
16. Exeter City
17. Fleetwood Town
18. Forest Green Rovers
19. Gillingham
20. Harrogate Town
21. Hartlepool United
22. Ipswich Town
23. Leyton Orient
24. Lincoln City
25. Mansfield Town
26. Milton Keynes Dons
27. Morecambe
28. Newport County
29. Northampton Town
30. Oldham Athletic
31. Oxford United
32. Plymouth Argyle
33. Port Vale
34. Portsmouth
35. Rochdale
36. Rotherham United
37. Salford City
38. Scunthorpe United
39. Sheffield Wednesday
40. Shrewsbury Town
41. Stevenage
42. Sunderland
43. Sutton United
44. Swindon Town
45. Tranmere Rovers
46. Walsall
47. Wigan Athletic
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Marine or Wrexham
50. Marske United or Gateshead
51. Chesterfield
52. Brackley Town or Guisely
53. Solihull Moors
54. Pontefract Collieries or FC Halifax Town
55. York City or Morpeth Town
56. Kettering Town or Buxton
57. Boston United or Stratford Town
58. King's Lynn Town
59. Grimsby Town
60. Stockport County
61. Altrincham
62. Tamworth or Notts County
63. Ebbsfleet
64. Horsham
65. Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading United
66. Corinthian Casuals or St Albans City
67. Maidenhead United
68. Kidderminster Harriers
69. Bromley
70. Harrow Borough
71. Dagenham & Redbridge
72. AFC Sudbury
73. Banbury United
74. Boreham Wood
75. Yeovil Town or Weymouth
76. Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta
77. Bowers & Pitsea
78. Dover Athletic or Yate Town
79. Torquay United or Havant & Waterlooville
80. Southend United
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments