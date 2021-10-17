Town Draw Oldham at Home in FA Cup

Sunday, 17th Oct 2021 13:26 Town have drawn League Two Oldham Athletic at home in the first round of the FA Cup. The clubs have drawn one another in the FA Cup twice previously, in 1953/54 and 1963/64, both in round three. On the first occasion the teams drew 3-3 at Portman Road before the Blues won 1-0 away in the replay and in 1964 Town won 6-3 at home. The Latics are currently 21st in the fourth tier but beat Stevenage 3-0 at home yesterday. The tie will see centre-halves George Edmundson and Cameron Burgess play against one of their former clubs, the latter having spent time on loan at Boundary Park while with Fulham. The 40 first-round ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday 6th November. Last year Town were beaten 3-2 by Portsmouth in the first round at Portman Road. Two seasons ago the Blues defeated Lincoln City 1-0 in a first round replay, ending their 15-match winless run in the competition stretching back to January 2010, before losing 2-1 to Coventry in a second round replay at home having drawn 1-1 at St Andrew’s. Elsewhere, AFC Sudbury drew Colchester United at home.

