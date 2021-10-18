Cook: I Don't Think Anybody Can Be Promoted in October

Monday, 18th Oct 2021 10:39 Town boss Paul Cook says 12 matches is a small number of games to have played with a new squad with so many changes having been made at the club over the summer, and with promotion not won in October. The Blues are currently 15th in the League One table, five points off the play-offs and 11 behind the top two, Plymouth and Wycombe. “We’re 12 league games in,” Cook said. “Twelve, it’s such a low number of league games to have played with a new group that have seen so many different changes in personnel and positional play. “Not picking the same team more than once through a multitude of reasons. To having the fanbase that craves success and demands success and having a group of players that crave delivering that for them, and a staff. “So the reality for us is that we don’t listen to outside influences if we’re being truthful. We prefer to analyse the games, to look back, to what we could have done better at Cambridge on Saturday to have won the game. “The key point in the game on Saturday was the goal on 41 minutes. The goal on 41 minutes and that’s something that we’ve got to eradicate. “We’ve got to stop giving the opposition help to win the game. The opposition have got to beat us. “For us as a club, we just keep going, we keep working hard and we keep wanting to get better and I can see our supporters leave stadiums a lot happier than they did leaving Cambridge on Saturday.”

Asked whether it is frustrating seeing his team playing well for long periods of games but not finding consistency, Cook said: “We’ve lost one game in seven, so I don’t know what your level of consistency is. We’ve lost one game in seven. “Sometimes I frown. If you look at the previous seven games, we never won. We’ve now lost one in seven. “If we can go through the next seven games and lose one in seven, I’ll be absolutely delighted. “You can look for consistencies and inconsistencies, I’ll just keep working hard as a manager.”

The opposite argument to that, one which some fans are making is the Blues’ lowly position in the table. “We’re about to see teams promoted after 12 games, aren’t we?” Cook responded. “And I’m sure we’re going to see teams relegated after 12 games. “If people want to look at league tables, good luck. For you guys now it gets harder because I watch punditry, I watch every manager getting questioned and I feel sad where the game’s going. “I feel sad that people want to tell you where your season is going to end after 12 games. Because I can guarantee our supporters that I don't know where we're going to finish, but I know it's going to be a helluva lot higher than where we are today. “So, analysing games every week and substitutions every week, it becomes tedious for us managers, it really does, especially when you're working ever so hard behind the scenes to try and make it right. “So you can look at the league position, our fans can, and if anybody in this neck of the country thinks we're happy with our league position, then they are deluded. “If we only lose one out of the next seven games, will our league position be the present one? No. So let's all stop debating every week what we're trying to do and where we're trying to go. “Can we be promoted in October? Unless the EFL start changing the rules, I don't think anybody can be promoted in October, not even Wigan, Sunderland and Plymouth, who are flying. But we'll just keep doing our best to catch them.” With the Blues top of the League One goals-for table with 23 but joint-bottom of the goals against with three other sides - Accrington, Wimbledon and Morecambe - having conceded 21, Cook was asked whether most work on the training ground is being put into improving the defensive record. “I’ve been in these positions so many times with football and clubs,” he said. “At my first club, Chesterfield, I tried to sign Ryan Cresswell 20 times because he was 6ft 5in tall and could head every ball out of the box. “And clubs have a way of playing. They have a style of playing, they have an identity of playing. “The hardest teams to play against are the teams who play with no fear. Cambridge played with no fear for the last 15 or 20 minutes of that game. “When you play with no fear, you throw men forward, caution goes to the wind, you make decisions on the pitch where you’re probably just gambling and in my world we should probably have scored again, we should kill the game off. “I feel sometimes when you put more defensive players on the pitch, you invite pressure and when you invite pressure, you get what we got on Saturday. “For me, I’m a very strong-minded manager, I’ll keep working the best way I can to do the best I can for the Ipswich fans to deliver results and success that sees them be happy.”

Pencilpete added 10:53 - Oct 18

i'll just say this ...



1st 6 league Games W0 D3 L3 Pts 3

2nd 6 league games W3 D2 L1 Pts 11



yes there is ALOT to still improve on - the inability to see a game out being the main one and most of the other issues are defensive ones - if we had held on at home to Wimbledon and on saturday we'd be sitting just outside the Play off places and things would be looking much better



but the improvement is there to see, they are still building the coaching team and i think Peter Reid is a great appointment and will hopefully do for Cook what John Gorman, Stewart Houston and Bryan Hamilton did for George burley 20 years ago - an experienced head who will look at things and suggest things it can only be a good thing



0

Radlett_blue added 10:54 - Oct 18

For once, I agree with Cook. When you're trying to hold on to a 1 goal lead, bringing on an extra defender usually means you are going to sit deeper and invite more pressure. 0

