Cook: I'd Love Norwich at Home in the Third Round
Monday, 18th Oct 2021 10:46
Boss Paul Cook was delighted with the Blues’ home FA Cup first-round draw against Oldham Athletic and says he’d love a third round tie with Norwich City at Portman Road.
The Latics, who are 21st in League Two with relations between the owner and supporters currently very strained, are set to visit Suffolk over the weekend of Saturday 6th November.
“I think it is a great tie and I think the FA Cup is special for everybody,” Cook said. “I think for me as a manager, I'd love to get in the third round, I'd love to get Norwich at home, I think that would be great for us all, that's what I like to do.
“I think that would give our fans a really massive matchday feel that we probably haven't had for a bit. I think there is nothing better than having big games at your stadium.
“You know, in the first round, I'd have probably been happy with a Sunderland, Wigan or Portsmouth at home.
“I enjoy big games, I think big games are what we all live for, so I’m delighted to be at home and it's a cup competition we'll take seriously and we'll do our best to get in that third round, that's if we can get through the first two.”
The clubs have drawn one another in the FA Cup twice previously, in 1953/54 and 1963/64, both in round three.
On the first occasion the teams drew 3-3 at Portman Road - Neil Myles, Billy Reed and Tom Garneys the scorers - before the Blues won 1-0 away in the replay via a Garneys goal.
And in 1964 Town won 6-3 at home - the scoreline having been 5-2 at half-time - with Gerry Baker hitting a hat-trick and Danny Hegan two after Joe Broadfoot had given the Blues an early lead.
The most recent meeting between the sides was a 4-0 Town victory in the second tier in April 1997 when Mick Stockwell, Geraint Williams, Neil Gregory and James Scowcroft were on the scoresheet.
