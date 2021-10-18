Town to Ban Fan Indefinitely For Racist Slur

Monday, 18th Oct 2021 15:00 Town have announced their intention to ban a supporter indefinitely for posting a racial slur towards a Blues player on social media following Saturday’s game at Cambridge and have condemned and made the authorities aware of a homophobic sticker stuck to a lamppost close to the Abbey Stadium. A statement on the official website reads: “The club has been made aware of a post on social media that was published by an Ipswich Town supporter on Saturday 16th October 2021 following our away fixture with Cambridge United. “The post, which has since been deleted, included a racial slur towards one of our first-team players. “The club has identified the author of the post and they will be banned from Portman Road indefinitely. We have also informed the relevant authorities, including the police. “The club is also aware of a post on social media that showed an offensive and homophobic sticker stuck to a lamppost, also on the day of the Cambridge United fixture. “Again, we have made the relevant authorities aware and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. “Any person found in possession of offensive material at any fixture will be reported to the police. “The club would like to thank supporters for bringing both incidents to our attention, and we remind everyone that racism, homophobia, or discrimination of any type will not be tolerated at this football club.”

Photo: Matchday Images



OwainG1992 added 15:28 - Oct 18

What a moron.

Good.

We don't need these people at our club. 4

