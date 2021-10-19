Walton, Nsiala, Evans and Edwards Start For Town at Pompey
Tuesday, 19th Oct 2021 19:17
Christian Walton, Toto Nsiala, Lee Evans and Kyle Edwards return to the Blues side as they take on manager Paul Cook’s former club Portsmouth at Fratton Park.
Walton takes over in goal with Vaclav Hladky dropping to the bench alongside Cameron Burgess, who is replaced at the centre of the defence by Nsiala.
Evans comes back into midfield having missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Cambridge as his wife was having a baby with Idris El Mizouni among the subs. Edwards is on the left wing with Scott Fraser absent from the 18.
Former Pompey man Conor Chaplin continues in the number 10 role and Sone Aluko is again on the right having scored twice at the Abbey Stadium with Bersant Celina and Wes Burns again on the bench.
On-loan Aston Villa forward Louie Barry returns to the 18 but with no place for Kayden Jackson, who was in the squad at the weekend, or James Norwood.
For Portsmouth, Ronan Curtis returns to their line-up after suspension, while ex-Blues loanee Ryan Tunnicliffe also starts. Winger Michael Jacobs, who came close to joining Town over the summer, is on the bench.
Portsmouth: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Williams, Romeo, Tunnicliffe, Morrell, Brown (c), Harness, Curtis, Marquis. Subs: Bass, Ogilvie, Thompson, Azeez, Hackett, Hirst, Jacobs.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Nsiala, Penney, Morsy (c), Evans, Aluko, Chaplin, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, El Mizouni, Burns, Celina, Barry. Referee: Josh Smith (Bedfordshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
The Professional Footballers Who Never Play Football by Broganonthewing
There have been many changes to the English game in the last 40 years. The majority of these changes, if not all of them have all been influenced or dictated by money, both the making and saving of it.
Catch-19 by LegendRay
How many others on the site remember April 15 1961, the day, as TWTD recalls, when Town last beat Lincoln away in the league?
Cook is No Gamechanger by BossMan
I was 12 when we won the FA Cup so saw early success in my early years as a Town fan. How spoilt I was to see Beattie, Wark, Muhren Thijssen et al.
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]