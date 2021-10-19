Walton, Nsiala, Evans and Edwards Start For Town at Pompey

Tuesday, 19th Oct 2021 19:17 Christian Walton, Toto Nsiala, Lee Evans and Kyle Edwards return to the Blues side as they take on manager Paul Cook’s former club Portsmouth at Fratton Park. Walton takes over in goal with Vaclav Hladky dropping to the bench alongside Cameron Burgess, who is replaced at the centre of the defence by Nsiala. Evans comes back into midfield having missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Cambridge as his wife was having a baby with Idris El Mizouni among the subs. Edwards is on the left wing with Scott Fraser absent from the 18. Former Pompey man Conor Chaplin continues in the number 10 role and Sone Aluko is again on the right having scored twice at the Abbey Stadium with Bersant Celina and Wes Burns again on the bench. On-loan Aston Villa forward Louie Barry returns to the 18 but with no place for Kayden Jackson, who was in the squad at the weekend, or James Norwood. For Portsmouth, Ronan Curtis returns to their line-up after suspension, while ex-Blues loanee Ryan Tunnicliffe also starts. Winger Michael Jacobs, who came close to joining Town over the summer, is on the bench. Portsmouth: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Williams, Romeo, Tunnicliffe, Morrell, Brown (c), Harness, Curtis, Marquis. Subs: Bass, Ogilvie, Thompson, Azeez, Hackett, Hirst, Jacobs. Town: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Nsiala, Penney, Morsy (c), Evans, Aluko, Chaplin, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, El Mizouni, Burns, Celina, Barry. Referee: Josh Smith (Bedfordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



jas0999 added 19:21 - Oct 19

Once again, on paper this team is more than good enough to beat a very average Portsmouth side. Three points a must. I think we will win! 2

cat added 19:22 - Oct 19

Some intent shown by P.C that he not afraid to freshen things up and make changes if your not on your game. Team looks good, bench looks strong so over to the players to maintain focus and get the points. 2

SickParrot added 19:25 - Oct 19

Agree with the selection of Walton, Evand and Edwards but not sure about Toto. He is big and brave but he is clumsy and therefore always likely to give away free kicks and penalties. I hope he proves me wrong and plays a blinder. 1

moggasnotebook added 19:32 - Oct 19

How about this......... 5 points off bottom three but 14 points off top three (on the basis that one of Wigan or Sunderland would win their game in hand).



I am a glass half full sort of chap so let’s look forward (but the above confirms how bad it’s been so far) 0

Dissboyitfc added 19:34 - Oct 19

going for 2-1 win! 0

Saxonblue74 added 19:39 - Oct 19

Can anyone remember the last time they were able to guess our starting lineup accurately?! 1

KiwiTractor added 19:41 - Oct 19

Good luck. Come on lads! 0

Cookiscooking added 19:56 - Oct 19

Anyone else got a dodgy viewing on I follow? 0

