Portsmouth 0-4 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Tuesday, 19th Oct 2021 21:42 Macauley Bonne, Conor Chaplin, Sone Aluko and Wes Burns were on target as the Blues thrashed Portsmouth 4-0 at Fratton Park. Bonne gave Town the lead with his 10th of the season four minutes before the break when he embarrassed home keeper Gavin Bazunu, then Chaplin netted against his old side on 54 and Aluko made it 3-0 four minutes later, before Burns added the fourth in the 75th to complete the rout. Christian Walton, Toto Nsiala, Lee Evans and Kyle Edwards all returned to the Blues side facing manager Paul Cook’s old club. Walton took over in goal with Vaclav Hladky dropping to the bench alongside Cameron Burgess, who was replaced at the centre of the defence by Nsiala. Evans came back into midfield having missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Cambridge as his wife was having a baby with Idris El Mizouni among the subs. Edwards was on the left wing with Scott Fraser absent from the 18. Former Pompey man Chaplin continued in the number 10 role and Aluko was again on the right having scored twice at the Abbey Stadium with Bersant Celina and Burns continuing on the bench. On-loan Aston Villa forward Louie Barry returned to the 18 but with no place for Kayden Jackson, who was in the squad at the weekend, or James Norwood. For Portsmouth, Ronan Curtis returned to their line-up after suspension, while ex-Blues loanee Ryan Tunnicliffe also started. Winger Michael Jacobs, who came close to joining Town over the summer, was on the bench. Prior to kick-off both teams - with the exception of Nsiala - took a knee to applause from both sets of fans. There was a nervy start for Walton when he cleared against Curtis after an under-hit back pass from George Edmundson - a strong wind at pitch level perhaps affecting it - but the ball ricocheted behind. On three, Edwards was sent flying close to the byline on the left by Tunnicliffe - who as fortunate not to be booked - and after the free-kick had initially been half-cleared, Chaplin hit a low shot at the near post which John Marquis deflected behind. As the game moved past the 10-minute mark Town began to control the game with Edwards, Penney and Chaplin interchanging on the left. On 11, Evans crossed from the right and Bonne headed over but having strayed offside. Moments later, Curtis was booked for clattered into Janoi Donacien on the touchline with the ball going nowhere and, after arguing the toss with referee Josh Smith, was booked. There was a scare for the Blues in the 15th minute when Pompey skipper Brown took the ball on down the left after Curtis had beaten Donacien in the air and crossed low for Marcus Harness, who shot low but wide from the edge of the box when he will feel he ought to have done better. Harness got his name in the book for a late challenge on Blues skipper Morsy on 18, showing his frustration after having an appeal for a free-kick of his own turned down moments earlier.

Town had seen most of the ball but with Pompey having looked more dangerous when breaking. On 24 Nsiala allowed a ball to slip under his foot but Edmundson got across to cover and was eventually fouled by Marquis. Five minutes later, Edmundson was booked for a relatively minor foul on Curtis on the touchline on the right. Pompey saw more of the ball as the half moved into its final minutes with the Blues ragged. But in the 41st minute they went in front. There seemed little danger for Pompey but keeper Bazunu dwelled on the ball after it had been passed back to him by KSean Raggett and Bonne closed him down and took it off him as the Irish international glovesman tried to take it inside him. The striker just managed to keep it in play, then showing a Marcus Stewart-like composure, cut back inside as Bazunu slid in before lashing into the top corner of the empty net. It was a brilliant goal created and converted by Bonne, who has taken his season’s total for the Blues to 10 already in only 10 league starts and two sub appearances. Town looked a more composed side as they played out the final minutes of the half with the whistle greeted by boos from the home fans. While Bonne deserved his goal for his tenacity as much as anything else, neither side had looked like scoring prior to that, aside from Harness’s effort for the home side. The Blues’ performance had drifted in the spell prior to the goal but having gone in front they looked to have regained control in the minutes prior to the break. Town were leading at half-time for the sixth successive away game in all competitions and they will have been all too aware that they had won only two of those matches. But nine minutes after the restart, having been on top but via their first real attack of the second period, the Blues doubled their lead. Donacien sent over a well-struck low cross from the right and Chaplin deftly guided a first-time effort into the corner of the net giving Bazunu no chance. Chaplin, who had come through the ranks at Pompey from the age of six, conspicuously failed to celebrate his fourth goal of the season, all in the last six matches. Four minutes later, it was 3-0. Evans intercepted in midfield, Chaplin played wide to Aluko and the Nigerian international’s scuffed shot crept under Bazunu and over the line. It was another bad error from the keeper, who also conceded a howler during Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Rotherham. The home fans’ frustrations were audible with boos ringing around the ground, while an apple core was thrown towards Town manager Cook from the stand and onto the pitch for a second time since the break. In the 64th minute Town swapped Edwards for Burns, while Pompey switched Marquis for George Hirst, the son of former England international David. Five minutes later, the home side replaced Harness with Reeco Hackett. Morsy was booked for a foul on Kieron Freeman on 72 before Portsmouth, who were looking a well beaten side, swapped Connor Ogilvie for Shaun Williams. Ogilvie’s first involvement saw Burns run at him down the right in the 75th minute before hitting a shot from a tight angle which Bazunu saved at his near post. But the Welshman had to wait less than a minute before bagging his second goal of the season. Donacien crossed low from the right and Burns slammed a low shot past Bazunu. As the Town players and fans celebrated, the home support chanted “This is embarrassing”. On 78 Chaplin was replaced to warm applause from his old fans, which he acknowledged as he left the field on the far side, leading to chants of ‘He’s one of our own” from the Pompey support. Rekeem Harper took over for the Blues. Blues keeper Walton was forced into his first serious save in the 80th minute when Hirst was found in space on the right of the box and hit a shot at his near post. From the corner, a couple of Pompey shots were charged down before Burns broke and found Bonne, whose shot was blocked. Celina replaced Aluko, who will be delighted to have added another goal to his two on Saturday, in the 85th minute. The home fans had been ironically singing ‘We’ve got the ball” in the final minutes and renewed their boos at the final whistle, while the Town players went over to applaud the 1,260-strong Town support. At half-time the game was far from won, particularly given the Blues’ record for allowing leads to slip. But Town began the second half strongly and the goals from Chaplin and Aluko quickly put the game beyond Portsmouth and Burns’s strike added some icing. An important win for the Blues, who hadn't won at Fratton Park since 2012, after the disappointment at Cambridge on Saturday and one manager Cook will have particularly enjoyed against his old club. The Blues, who have now taken 14 points from their last seven games and have lost only one of their last eight in all competitions, winning five, are now up to 13th, five points off the play-offs as it stands with Fleetwood visiting Portman Road on Saturday. The season finally seems to have started to come together. Portsmouth: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Williams (Ogilvie 73), Romeo, Tunnicliffe, Morrell, Brown (c), Harness (Hackett 69), Curtis, Marquis (Hirst 64). Unused: Bass, Thompson, Azeez, Jacobs. Town: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Nsiala, Penney, Morsy (c), Evans, Aluko (Celina 85), Chaplin (Harper 78), Edwards (Burns 64), Bonne. Unused: Hladky, Burgess, El Mizouni, Barry. Referee: Josh Smith (Bedfordshire). Att: 16,301 (Town: 1,260).

Photo: Pagepix



DifferentGravy added 21:42 - Oct 19

Well done Cook, well done lads. Difficult away game, particularly on a blustery midweek evening.

The first TEAM performance Ive seen this season, every player deserve the plaudits. Great intensity, did the gritty stuff and closed down throughout the game, Some superb football in the second half and 4-0 a completely fair score line. Enjoy your evenings! COYB

12

ImAbeliever added 21:43 - Oct 19

Top scorers in L1. Great stuff 4

TractorFrog added 21:44 - Oct 19

Great win, Ipswich! Chaplin and Edmundson our best players, Bonne, Evans, Donacien, Aluko and Burns very good too, but nobody had a bad game. 2

carlgibbs13 added 21:44 - Oct 19

WTF????? 1

BromleyBloo added 21:44 - Oct 19



﻿

﻿Result was everything and may be we are finally on our way!!!

﻿

Strange first half, but Town probably shaded it and made the more chances - Ports only had one from memory. We kept threatening to dominate and on odd occasions our passing was really slick, but the overriding theme was a lack of any real quality from both sides. Bonne’s endeavour and their calamity keeper changed the game.



As was the case last season, not sure Nsiala is the answer (there’s always a mistake there) and Walton’s kicking was pretty woeful - also charged down twice in the first 15 mins!?! Kyle Edwards also struggled, although clearly a great player in there.



So Port not that good/there for the taking, but second goal crucial as usual………….but especially for us. We actually started the second half really well and Chaplin delivered with a good finish, then Aluko soon afterwards……………….



Edmundson MOM, but Donacien also very good again (new attacking full back) and Bonne leading the line as ever. Evans also had an influential game.



Portsmouth weren’t very good - Walton only had two saves to make in the whole match - and the first half was largely forgettable, but we took them apart after half-time and a great result.



Now onward and upward!



COYB!!!

1

cat added 21:45 - Oct 19

Solid first half, awesome second half. Most pleasing things from tonight’s performance is the goals are coming from everywhere and unlike on Saturday we came out second half and took the game to them. With the talent who came off the bench it’s little wonder why Cookie or anyone else knows his best starting eleven yet! 3

VanDusen added 21:46 - Oct 19

Brilliant stuff. Fantastic performance and two deserved assists for the divine Donacien. Sign him on extension asap please! 6

Bazza8564 added 21:46 - Oct 19

So many good things and everyone calling out different people, for me Evans' passing was great, he moves the ball quickly, simply and steadies the ship. How we missed his influence at Cambridge.



I trust the Cook beaters will all be shuffling away quietly to hide. 4

Gforce added 21:46 - Oct 19

THE TIDE IS TURNING.

Hopefully come Saturday night we'll be in the top ten,with much of the season still to go !!

COYB

3

BobbyPetta11 added 21:47 - Oct 19

Much Better without Burgess. He has been our weak link all season.



Great performance. If only we had a Win at Cambridge 3 on the bounce.



Let this be the benchmark for Sat.



Aluko could turn into our signing of the season. 0

martin587 added 21:47 - Oct 19

Fantastic performance from everybody and us traveling supporters.Words cannot describe just how happy I am.Long but very happy drive back to the CITY. 5

confederateblue added 21:48 - Oct 19

Another Paul Cook masterclass.



Think we’ve gelled yet?



UPPA TOWEN 1

fallguy1234 added 21:48 - Oct 19

Two words. CLEAN SHEET 4

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 21:48 - Oct 19

Time now to build on this. 2

Saxonblue74 added 21:48 - Oct 19

Solid performance against a tactically inept management of Cowley bros. We know we can score goals which we did, and did well tonight. Clean sheet has to be the most pleasing element. I sense we're finally making a move! 1

Churchmansforever added 21:48 - Oct 19

Ten quid well spent tonight. Well done lads. Can anyone please remind me how to get the full screen up on Ifollow, rather than the cropped screen? Cheers. 0

Buryblue78 added 21:49 - Oct 19

Wow what a game

Polar opposite of what we've seen for a good few years

Congratulations to all concerned

Anyone still rather have the Cowleys over Cook

Had our bit of luck with first and third goals but we earned that luck

Special mention for Connor Chaplin getting such a great reception from the remaining Pompy fans as he started there at 6 years old

Fear for Pompy

How the hell did they beat Sunderland 4-0 2

midastouch added 21:50 - Oct 19

Thought we might get a result tonight as Pompey seem in bad shape this season, however, never expected it to be so comfortable and convincing. Very happy indeed! Chaplin did say we were threatening to click into place. I have to say I had my doubts after Saturday but very pleased to be proven wrong! :-)

For all the ups and downs from Cook this season (it was definitely a big up tonight!) I think we dodged a big bullet by not getting Cowley.

Danny Simon Cowley hasn't got the X factor, he's got the ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ factor! Pompey sounded POORtsmouth.

Let's see if we can get a decent run going as we need to start closing the gap with around 1/4 of the season done. If we can close the gap and get right in the mix then Cook will make a convert out of me yet! :-)



A big game against Plymouth next, another win and things will be looking a lot rosier in the garden again. Still waiting for back to back league wins from Cook, no better time to start than next up against Plymouth. Over to you PC, more of the same please! Fantastic effort tonight, very well done indeed! :-) 1

bringonbrazil added 21:50 - Oct 19

Brilliant result. Brilliant. Now need to follow it up with a clean sheet and home win Sat. 1

LimerickTractorBoy added 21:51 - Oct 19

fantastic 1

midastouch added 21:52 - Oct 19

And Aluko is really surprising me, I thought he was well past his best but he seems plenty up to playing at this level judging by the last 2 games. He's proving a big unexpected bonus. 1

blue86 added 21:53 - Oct 19

Well done town! Great result and decent performance. Watched it on ifollow and enjoyed the game. Edmondson very good and reminds me of beera a little bit, donacien was class again, and got a couple of assists. Aluko scored again, and is a clever player. Also love the fact we have bonne in the side, a town fan who must be buzzing! Lol cheeky goal aswell. Let's keep it going, looked far more like a team this evening. Also, big shout out to our away support, over 1200 tonight for a midweek game at pompey, good stuff. Coyb 2

DaGremloid added 21:53 - Oct 19

My oh my, what a strange team we are this season. Well done tonight, boys. 1

AmsterdamBoy81 added 21:54 - Oct 19

Well done Paul Cook.

That should silence those moaning morons and their pathetic posts.

Well done boys. 0

chopra777 added 21:57 - Oct 19

Great win, considering Pompey have been our bogey side for years. We are so Jeckell and Hyde this season. Lose points against the lessor sides and now 6 points from Portsmouth and Lincoln. To be honest Portsmouth were bad and we found the gaps. Now is the time for back to back wins. Maybe PC is getting help from PR. Onwards and up the table. Good second half. Well done lads. 1

