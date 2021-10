Portsmouth 0-4 Ipswich Town - Highlights

Wednesday, 20th Oct 2021 09:48 Highlights of last night's 4-0 win at Fratton Park via the club's YouTube channel.

Photo: Pagepix



midastouch added 10:04 - Oct 20

I enjoyed watched these a lot more than I did the second half from Saturday! Fantastic turn around in the space of just 3 days. Let's hope we can get on a decent run now and banish the topsy-turvy form! The win last night must have done team confidence a world of good. If we could get 6 points from the next 2 games we'd all be thrilled with that. 0

