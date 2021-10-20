Walton: Win at Pompey Sends Out Statement to Other Teams

Wednesday, 20th Oct 2021 10:07 Keeper Christian Walton felt Town’s comprehensive 4-0 win at Portsmouth last night sent a statement to other teams in League One. Having gained a 1-0 lead via Macauley Bonne in a keenly-fought first half, the Blues romped to victory in the second with Conor Chaplin netting against his old club, Sone Aluko scoring his third goal in two games and Wes Burns adding his second of the season. “Absolutely delighted, I think been was clear for everyone to see that there’s quality in the team, and we showed it tonight on the big stage at Fratton Park,” Walton said. “It’s not an easy place to come. “I was obviously delighted to get back in the team and be a spectator for long periods of that game, watching the quality that we’ve got in the forward areas of the pitch.” It was the on-loan Brighton man’s second game for the Blues, his first having been the 5-2 home defeat to Bolton, before he suffered an injury in training later that week which kept him out of the side. “My debut was tough, coming into a new team, playing with players I’ve never been with before,” the 25-year-old admitted. “I wasn’t getting too down about that and then I picked up an injury, so it was a tough couple of weeks, but I’ve just kept my head down, worked hard and just been ready for my chance. “Obviously it came tonight, it was a good team performance and the lads in front of me did really well. “Like I said, and I’ll say it numerous times throughout the season, there is massive quality within the squad, and that’s evident for everyone to see.” Regarding the injury the Wadebridge-born glovesman said: “After my debut at Portman Road, I pulled my hip flexor so I was out for just over a month, which was disappointing, but it’s part and parcel of the game. “I hadn’t played, maybe it was the fatigue, I don’t know, it was just one of those injuries that hit me and gave me a bit of a setback. But I was working hard with my rehab and watching from afar and I was buzzing to get back in there tonight.” Walton was pleased to get the nod at Fratton Park but didn’t expect to walk straight back into the side. “The competition for places at the club is massive,” he said. “The other goalies at the club are top goalies, so I knew it wasn’t going to be easy to walk straight back in the team, Vaz [Vaclav Hladky] has done well.

“There’s competition for places, but I was just delighted to be playing tonight and being back out there in a good ground, a good atmosphere and obviously to top it off with three points.” He says he was aware that a starting place wasn’t guaranteed when he joined the club for the season from the Seagulls, despite being a Premier League player. “I don’t think that’s been the case anywhere I’ve been, especially with this manager,” he said. “I think he tries to put that throughout the team that there’s competition for places and it’s not going to be just your shirt, you’ve got to work hard for it day in, day out, your habits have got to be right and he’s on that all the time. “It was clear from day one that there are two other goalies at the club [Hladky and Tomas Holy], who are top goalies for this level, so it was competition and something I wanted to take on. Hopefully now I can get myself going and follow on from that tonight and win on Saturday.” Reflecting on the boost the 4-0 win has given the club, with the Blues up to 13th, five points off the play-offs, he added: “Massive. It sends out a bit of a statement to other teams that we are doing well. Is it one in eight we’ve lost? I think that’s a good stat and something to build on. “It’s never easy coming here, I’ve played here numerous time and never actually won here until tonight, so that was nice. “You’ve got to weather that storm in the first 15 or 20 minutes, it’s always tough, and I thought we did that and then got a foothold in the game and dominated for large parts of the game. A great result.” Walton was delighted to keep his first clean sheet of the season and only Town’s third in the league this season. “That’s what I’m there to do,” he reflected. “I pride myself on keeping clean sheets and the lads in front of me want to do the same and we’ve worked hard for it tonight against a good team and we just want to keep building on that.” He added: “Obviously it’s nice when you can be a bit of a spectator for large parts. At 4-0 I was called into action and that’s when you’ve got to be at it, you’ve got to be focused, your concentration’s got to be at the top of your game. “It’s nice to be a spectator but obviously I want to do my part for the team, which I feel I’ve done tonight.” Walton was pleased for manager Paul Cook, the Blues boss seeing his side to such an emphatic victory against his old club. “I think he’s worked so hard since he’s been at Ipswich,” the former England U21 international said. “I don’t think it’s been easy. A new team, people’s opinions. It’s not easy as a manager, people don’t give managers enough credit really. “It was good that he came back here tonight and got a win and we sent the fans home really happy. It was a great support tonight, filling that end and it wasn’t a close one for Ipswich fans tonight, it was absolutely brilliant to send them home with a result. Ultimately, just buzzing for the staff, the players and myself to get the win.” Walton knows Cook well from having spent the 2017/18 - in which he was part of the team that carried off the League One title - and 2018/19 seasons on loan during the Town manager’s spell at Wigan. “Same bloke, not changed a bit,” he said. “Just so enthusiastic about the game and just wants his players to do well and that game tonight replicates what we’re about and what the manager wants from us. “I think it’s been coming, we were 2-0 up on Saturday. I wasn’t there but it was disappointing to concede two but I think tonight we scored one, scored two and just went on and just kept building on that and took full control of the game. He’s a good manager to play for and I’m just buzzing that we got the result.” He added: “Playing for him for two seasons before I came here, when I got a phone call about joining Ipswich, I was just buzzing. “I didn’t have to think about it to come and play for a manager who wants to play quick, attractive football and at the other end be disciplined with the back four and be nice and solid to let our flair players and attacking players do their thing. “Obviously we’ve got so many quality players, we’re bringing Bersant Celina off the bench. It’s phenomenal really for this level. I think now about it’s not getting too high tonight and just going again on Thursday at training and building on Saturday. “Keeping going. I know it’s a massive cliché, but taking each game as it comes and just build on tonight because there’s always something around the corner in football, so it’s just making sure you’re nice and consistent and just build on that.” Although he says it’s important to keep a level head, Walton said it was a boisterous dressing room after the match. “We are buzzing but I think it’s not taking that through the week and being over confident on Saturday,” he explained. “I think we need to play with an aura of confidence about ourselves and I think just be ready for Fleetwood, which is going to be another tough test and we’ve seen teams come to Portman Road and put up a fight, so we know it’s not going to be easy. If we can build on that tonight, I think we’ll be raring to go.” While Walton was picking up his first Blues clean sheet, his opposite number Gavin Bazunu was having a tougher time at the other end of the field, the on-loan Manchester City man having been at fault on two of Town’s goals. But Walton believes the 19-year-old Republic of Ireland international will learn from the experience. “I’ve not played against him before, but you see and hear about other goalies and I follow the league and football,” he said. “Yes, it was a tough night, I think as a goalie we’ve all been there. “He’s young, I was young out on loan at that age. It’s just a learning curve and I think it’s massive for him tonight just to take the confidence that he’s played for Ireland and whatever he’s done. It’s not easy as a goalie, but it’s good experience for him.”

