Chaplin in Team of Midweek
Wednesday, 20th Oct 2021 15:40
Blues forward Conor Chaplin has been named in the League One Team of Midweek following his goal and assist in last night’s 4-0 hammering of his old club Portsmouth at Fratton Park.
Chaplin was given a warm ovation by his old fans as well as the travelling Blues when he was substituted late on in the game with the Fratton Park faithful hailing him as one of their own.
“That was special," the 24-year-old told iFollow Ipswich afterwards. “I love coming back and playing here, it’s such a good stadium.
“It was a really good night and it was really pleasing for the lads. Hopefully we can kick on and take that on to Saturday.
“Our fans were unbelievable, travelling in some numbers for a Tuesday night. We just thank them and hopefully we can give them a good result on Saturday.
“I love these Portsmouth fans. They treated me really well when I was here and have treated me just as well since I left. That was a touch of class from them and our fans were unbelievable for the whole night. That’s testament to both sets of fans.”
Regarding his goal, which came via one of two Janoi Donacien assists, he added: "JD has done brilliantly. We’re getting a really good relationship with each other in terms of passing lanes and crossing.
"There was a little bit of eye contact so as soon as he’s gone to put the ball in the box, I’ve darted in front of my man and got a solid contact on the ball which was really good to see.”
Chaplin, who joined Town from Barnsley in the summer, has scored four times in his last six games in all competitions.
Photo: Pagepix
