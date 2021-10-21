More Than 4,000 Blues Watched Portsmouth Thrashing on iFollow

Thursday, 21st Oct 2021 16:14 Town sold 4,313 iFollow match passes for Tuesday night’s thumping 4-0 victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park, more than any other club in League One. Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland were both in away action on Tuesday but it was the Blues who had most fans watching their side on iFollow in addition to the 1,260 who travelled to the south coast. Having been accessible for every match last season, the EFL’s online streaming service returned to its pre-pandemic schedule for 2021/22 with midweek matches available to watch live. Town have already sold 18,000 tickets for Saturday’s home game against Fleetwood with no iFollow for weekend fixtures. Seats for the Cod Army’s visit can be purchased here.

Photo: Pagepix



midastouch added 16:29 - Oct 21

We are massive! :-) 0

Wewillbewinners added 16:47 - Oct 21

Our fans are just the best! Nothing else needs to be said 0

