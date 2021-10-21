Manly Signs First Pro Deal

Thursday, 21st Oct 2021 18:35 Blues youngster Jack Manly has signed his first professional deal with the club, a three-year contract. Midfielder Manly, who turned 17 on Tuesday, made his senior debut for the Blues as a sub in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at Crawley last season, his only appearance up to now. Manly has been a regular for the U18s this season and featured for the U23s during pre-season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Millsey added 18:44 - Oct 21

👍👍👍 1

Cookycrew added 18:45 - Oct 21

Congratulations Jack, now the hard work starts to aim for that 1st team place. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 19:42 - Oct 21

Great name.... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments