Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Manly Signs First Pro Deal
Thursday, 21st Oct 2021 18:35

Blues youngster Jack Manly has signed his first professional deal with the club, a three-year contract.

Midfielder Manly, who turned 17 on Tuesday, made his senior debut for the Blues as a sub in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at Crawley last season, his only appearance up to now.

Manly has been a regular for the U18s this season and featured for the U23s during pre-season.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Millsey added 18:44 - Oct 21
👍👍👍
1

Cookycrew added 18:45 - Oct 21
Congratulations Jack, now the hard work starts to aim for that 1st team place.
0

BlueandTruesince82 added 19:42 - Oct 21
Great name....
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 280 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021