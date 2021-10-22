Nsiala: We’re All Hoping We Can Kick On From Pompey Win

Friday, 22nd Oct 2021 06:00 Town defender Toto Nsiala has thanked God for his return to fitness and a place in the side after he made his first league start since the start of the season in Tuesday’s impressive 4-0 win at Portsmouth. Nsiala was injured in the opening-day draw with Morecambe, leaving the field seven minutes before half-time with a recurrence of the hamstring problem suffered during pre-season in 2019, a year after his move from Shrewsbury along with ex-Everton youth colleague Jon Nolan. He was a disconsolate figure afterwards, as he waited to have a scan to learn the extent of the injury and how long it was likely to keep him sidelined. His return to first-team action came in the 2-0 Papa John’s Trophy game at Gillingham earlier this month and after coming on as a late substitute in last week’s 2-1 league win over Shrewsbury, he was in boss Paul Cook’s starting line-up at Fratton Park to replace Cameron Burgess, who dropped to the bench. Nsiala, 29, admitted: “To be fair, it was hard doing the rehab after the injury against Morecambe on the opening day and I just wanted to be fit to help the lads, even if it was just training with them and helping them to improve, pushing them to improve. “That’s what I think I have done with a few of the lads, just helping them around the training ground, but it was a good feeling to come back and win at a place like Portsmouth. “As many players know, it’s not an easy place to go and get a victory like we did. Personally, I was a little bit, not nervous, but at the back of my mind I was thinking of my fitness and how little game time I’d had. “I managed to get through with a little bit of cramp but every Ipswich player on that pitch did really well and we’re all hoping we can kick on from that performance and keep our standards high.” Nsiala is convinced his faith in God has played a part in his career and supporters will have noticed how he likes to soak up the atmosphere pre-match in the centre circle and give his thanks. He added: “We always have to give thanks and it’s just my appreciation. I’m always grateful to be playing football. It’s something I love but it’s also a blessing from God. Rekeem [Harper] and Kyle [Edwards] are also in the same boat as me. “We just feel we have to go out there and look at the atmosphere, the crowd and the size of the stadium. We appreciate it and give thanks to the Almighty for what we have that so many people don’t have. I’m always grateful.” Nsiala is delighted just to still be at Portman Road after Cook made it clear at the end of last season that he was planning to make wholesale changes to his squad, ultimately signing 19 new players with even more departing for pastures new. The 6ft 4ins central defender is one of only a handful of survivors, as is his pal Janoi Donacien, who has started nine of Town’s league games this term and come off the bench in another three, one of the occasions being against Morecambe when he replaced fellow defender Nsiala, which means the former Accrington man has been involved in all but one of the club’s League One fixtures this term, an appearance record that only five players can beat. Nsiala said: “Janoi arrived around the same time as I did and we call him the GOAT [greatest of all time] and also the King of Returns. Honestly, every single player in our squad, even those who have not been involved much recently, is so talented and I believe they could play in any other side at this level. “I didn’t have any doubt that Janoi was going to be here for the whole season or that he would do as well as he has done. As a full-back no one can beat him and attacking-wise he’s very good as well. What’s good is that we have competition for places in every single area of the team.”

Photo: Matchday Images



