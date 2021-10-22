Pigott Returns to Squad as Blues Host Fleetwood

Friday, 22nd Oct 2021 09:33 Boss Paul Cook has confirmed that striker Joe Pigott will be back in the squad for Saturday’s home game against Fleetwood Town having missed the last two matches following the death of his father, but otherwise kept his cards typically close to his chest at his pre-match press conference. Pigott’s father died following a long battle with cancer ahead of the Cambridge match and the former AFC Wimbledon frontman also missed the trip to Portsmouth on Tuesday. “For anyone to go through what Joe’s just been through in the last week, everyone knows how tough it can be,” Cook said. “It’s very much over to Joe Pigott what Joe wants to do in and around that. “His father was very, very close to Joe, watched him play all the time and was very, very proud of his son. “My [advice] to Joe would be get back on the pitch as quickly as you can and score those goals that will make your dad so happy and proud. “Joe Pigott will be in the squad tomorrow and hopefully we can see that at Portman Road.” Fellow striker James Norwood has been absent from the squad for the last three games. Asked whether the former Tranmere man is currently fit, Cook reverted to his usual policy of not commenting on players ahead of games. “With the greatest respect, I don’t want to answer every question about individual players, I don’t see that as a press conference, if that’s OK,” he said. “Obviously all the managers watch each other’s press conferences about teams, squads etc. “I don’t mind answering the question about Joe, which is fine, but individual questions about other players, I’m going to shy away from.” Cook, however, did later mention that Scott Fraser had “picked up a little injury”, explaining why the former MK Dons man was absent from the squad at Fratton Park. Having won so impressively at Portsmouth, Cook was quizzed on whether the same team would be able to start again against the Cod Army. “I like that question!” Cook laughed. “I think the three games in a week is always a challenge for everyone because you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t, especially after the way we beat Doncaster and then travelled to Accrington. “For me as a manager, I really enjoyed us on Tuesday night. You never want to be deemed a tinker man in any shape or form. Will we put that same team out? Let’s watch this space.” It's possible Hayden Coulson could be back in the squad this weekend with Cook having said a fortnight ago that the left-back was closing in on a return from the thigh injury he suffered at Lincoln, while Jon Nolan is the only longer term absentee following a setback earlier this month.

Photo: Matchday Images



blu_dru added 10:08 - Oct 22

They may as well not bother letting journalists in to ask anything and just release a written statement. This is one thing about PC that narks me abit. Hope we can build on the last result anyway 1

TooManyCooks added 10:31 - Oct 22

blu_dru - perhaps the club should take it upon themselves to put together a folder containing a list of our moves, calls, tactics and footage of what we've been practicing in training in the week ahead of each game and hand it to the opposition in a pink bow a day before we play them? 1

SitfcB added 10:36 - Oct 22

I don’t understand why people get their knickers in a twist with Cook by not giving information about the team/players etc. Team news is released an hour before kick off and we find out then what the team is, what’s the problem. Don’t want to give away anything to the opposition the day or two before the game. 1

blu_dru added 11:04 - Oct 22

I'm not asking him to reveal state secrets. Clearly he hates doing press stuff and he doesn't hide it. I don't want to know what the team or tactics are. And i don't wear knickers. 0

