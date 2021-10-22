Cook: So Important We Keep Tabs On Lads On Loan

Friday, 22nd Oct 2021 10:27 Town boss Paul Cook says it's important for the club to keep a close eye on the Blues’ youngsters out on loan and spoke to Armando Dobra, Tyreece Simpson and Corrie Ndaba, who are spending their seasons with Colchester, Swindon and Salford respectively, earlier this week. The trio are the highest profile of numerous Town youngsters out on loan at present with plenty of academy youngsters at non-league sides. Simpson, 19, and Ndaba, 21, have been regulars for their loan sides and Dobra, 20, made his first league start for the U’s prior to the international break. Striker Simpson has scored four times in 13 League Two starts for the Robins, while centre-half or left-back Ndaba was named as Salford’s man of the match in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at home to Rochdale. Elsewhere, midfielder Brett McGavin, 21, has impressed for King’s Lynn in the National League and last week netted in their 2-1 FA Cup victory over Peterborough Sports. “It’s so important that we keep tabs on the lads, young Dobra, Corrie Ndaba up at Salford,” Cook said. “We have them watched as much as we can, which is so important and I think probably a week ago I would have spoken to all of the lads to see how they’re doing, how they’re finding it. “If they’re not doing so well to work harder. I think it’s something that’s lost in the game now. “Everybody wants to be good when you’re good. If it’s not going so well, then be the best person you can be in training and give the manager a selection problem. “We’re really pleased that we have young lads out on loan, we’re really pleased that they’re holding down places and they’re making headlines for the right reasons.” Not all managers would speak to the players personally, preferring to delegate to someone else. “Everyone’s different, aren’t they?” Cook reflected. “I think this week I have spoken to Corrie, I’ve spoken to Tyreece and I’ve spoken to Dobs, so they’ll be the three I’ve spoken to this week, for sure.”

