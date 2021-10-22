Cook: I Don’t Fear Making Decisions

Friday, 22nd Oct 2021 11:48 Town boss Paul Cook says he doesn’t fear making selection decisions with plenty of players pushing for places in his side at the present time. Recent matches have seen the likes of Conor Chaplin, Sone Aluko and Toto Nsiala come into the side and take their chance, while players such as Bersant Celina and Wes Burns, who had made an impression earlier in the campaign, have latterly been on the bench. Asked whether it’s nice to have those sorts of decisions to make, Cook said: “I think before the international break, Bersant was playing as a 10 and Fraser was playing more off the left as an 11. “Obviously, since Bersant has come out of the team, Scott Fraser has picked up a little injury that’s hampered him [and put him] out of the squad. “Chaplin went in for Bersant when Bersant was away and Chaplin has been outstanding for a couple of games. “It was a good opportunity to give Kyle [Edwards a game from the start at Portsmouth], so at the minute, the lads are making the decisions easy for me if you like, if that makes sense. “I don’t fear making decisions and I think I’m privileged to have the opportunity and the ability to do it. “All we want to do is win as a group of people, I think the most important thing for us is winning. If you can win as a team over the next 40-odd games or whatever we might play over the rest of the campaign, we’re going to need every single player at the club. “Certain lads might take the plaudits at the minute, but the most important ones are the ones who aren’t in the team who I have to keep happy and make sure they’re training hard so that when they come into the team, the reality is that they can perform.” Cook says the players who are out of the team are dealing with that the right way: “I think so, and I genuinely think that, I believe that. I think if you could be in and around here, you would see them growing. You would see the relationships and friendships growing, and it’s great for me to see. “I always enjoy watching teams celebrate when they score, not particularly the opposition that I’ve had to watch too much this year, by the way, but our lads. “And you can see what it means to them and I love us scoring in front of our fans. I don’t think there’s any better feeling. “We don’t expect lads to be happy being out of the team, what we do expect is them to work hard to get back in the team. “Modern-day football has created a culture where lads show unhappiness by sulking and not training hard. That’s not the way forward here.” The Blues boss believes on-field partnerships are something which take time to evolve but with patience in football all too often lacking. “Partnerships can only come with time and unfortunately for people in football now, people just don’t want to give anyone time,” he continued. “I just find some of the stuff where managers are sacked now literally ludicrous, that’s just my opinion. “I’m a football fan. I’d never dream of asking managers to be sacked after games, but that’s the world we live in now. “It’s great to see partnerships on a football pitch. You guys will know after historically watching Ipswich, [Frans] Thijssen and [Arnold] Muhren, you can go through all of the partnerships, Russell Osman and Terry Butcher, the partnerships are there and they develop and they grow, and somehow when you have a good team you seem to have a lot of them, and it’s something that we’re trying to harness.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 12:00 - Oct 22

It’s always been a matter of “time” …. And patience from all concerned to allow players understanding to develop . We are now starting to see this happen and all of s as sudden this squads true quality ( and PC’s ability) is there for all to see. 0

legoman added 12:01 - Oct 22

You were born to manage this club Cooky! Onwards and upwards. 0

DifferentGravy added 12:34 - Oct 22

Appreciate that through either a lack of pre season/drop in form/trying to find the winning formula.....Cook has rotated his players. Do think we are reaping the benefits of having a core unit of players though. In particular Edmunson, Morsey, Bonne, Donacien and Burns. The familiarity of playing regularly with each other and knowing strengths and weaknesses can only help. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments