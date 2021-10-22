Tractor Girls Skipper Wilson Ruptures ACL

Friday, 22nd Oct 2021 13:22 Tractor Girls skipper Blue Wilson is facing a lengthy spell out with a ruptured ACL. The 19-year-old suffered a knee injury in the game against Crawley Wasps, in which she scored the winning goal, in August. After spending six weeks rehabilitating, the midfielder returned to the Playford Road turf last month but suffered a major setback in a training game. A knee specialist subsequently confirmed that Wilson had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and requires surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely as a result. “Having spent a few weeks out with a knee injury I sustained in the game against Crawley, sadly it has led to me rupturing my ACL,” Wilson told the club site. “A diagnosis, although very common in the women’s game, you dread to think will ever happen to you. “The rehabilitation journey has begun with my surgery date quickly approaching. By working alongside the medical support team at Ipswich and others around me, I am confident the following months to come will be difficult, but eventually rewarding. “Given the extent of the injury, I think it is obvious how gutted I am. It’s a huge season for the club but also personally, so this has come at a challenging time - but you can’t plan these things. “I have full belief in the team to continue our great start to the season - entertaining and inspiring as many people as we can. Thank you for your loyal support as ever.” Wilson, who was handed the captaincy ahead of the season, was among a number of Tractor Girls to sign a professional contract in the summer.

Photos: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



bluelodgeblue added 13:35 - Oct 22

Wish you a speedy recovery Blue keep your chin up! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments