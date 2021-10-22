FA Youth Cup Date Set

Friday, 22nd Oct 2021 18:40

Town's FA Youth Cup first round tie against Winslow United will be played at Portman Road on Thursday 28th October (KO 7pm).

Tickets for the game against the youth side of the Spartan South Midlands League club - step six - will cost £3 for adults and £1 for concessions. The club will not be streaming the match live.

Last season, the team coached by Adem Atay reached the semi-finals of the competition before losing 2-1 to Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Town have won the Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and in 2005.





Photo: Action Images