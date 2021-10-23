Town Unchanged Against Fleetwood

Saturday, 23rd Oct 2021 14:28

Boss Paul Cook has named an unchanged team for this afternoon’s home game against Fleetwood Town following Tuesday's 4-0 hammering of Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

With co-owner Brett Johnson watching from the directors' box for the first time, Christian Walton continues in goal with Janoi Donacien at right-back, Matt Penney at left-back and Toto Nsiala and George Edmundson the centre-halves.

Lee Evans is alongside skipper Sam Morsy in the centre of midfield with Kyle Edwards on the left and Sone Aluko on the right, Conor Chaplin the number 10 and Macauley Bonne the central striker.

Joe Pigott returns to the bench having missed the last two games following his father’s death.

For Fleetwood, former Town striker Joe Garner is among the substitutes.

Town: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Nsiala, Penney, Morsy (c), Evans, Aluko, Chaplin, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, El Mizouni, Burns, Celina, Pigott.

Fleetwood: Cairns (c), Andrew, Morton, Garner, Matete, McLaughlin, Hill, Batty, Johnson, Biggins, Clark. Subs: Crellin, Garner, Pilkington, Edmondson, Lane, Teale, Johnston. Referee: Sam Allison (Wiltshire).





Photo: TWTD