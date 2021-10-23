Ipswich Town 0-0 Fleetwood Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 23rd Oct 2021 15:57 Town’s home game with Fleetwood remains 0-0 at half-time. Boss Paul Cook named the same team that beat Portsmouth 4-0 at Fratton Park on Tuesday. Christian Walton continued in goal with Janoi Donacien at right-back, Matt Penney at left-back and Toto Nsiala and George Edmundson the centre-halves. Lee Evans was alongside skipper Sam Morsy in the centre of midfield with Kyle Edwards on the left and Sone Aluko on the right, Conor Chaplin the number 10 and Macauley Bonne the central striker. Joe Pigott returned to the bench having missed the last two games following his father’s death. For Fleetwood, former Town striker Joe Garner was among the substitutes. Co-owner Brett Johnson, watching the side the Gamechanger 20 Ltd ownership group took over in April live for the first time, was applauded by the Portman Road support as he took his seat in the directors’ box. Town started the game on the front foot and Edwards struck the first shot of the match in the third minute following an Evans short corner on the left but hit his effort over the bar.

Soon after, Donacien crossed from the right, Bonne nodded back from the byline but visiting keeper and skipper Alex Cairns grabbed it above Chaplin. Fleetwood threatened for the first time in the 10th minute from a free-kick midway inside the Town half. The cleverly-worked set piece saw Harrison Biggins, son of ex-Norwich City striker Wayne, lay the ball off to Ged Garner on the edge of the area. The frontman feinted away from one man but took too long and a combination of Nsiala and Donacien blocked. The Cod Army were having a decent spell with the Blues unable to push out of their half until the 13th minute when George Edmundson headed the ball in the net from an Evans free-kick on the right but with the linesman’s raised flag coming as little surprise. The Blues - and the stands - had been a little flat and the performance lacking in tempo, but in the 17th minute Aluko took a free-kick in the centre circle quickly and after the ball was returned to him, the Nigerian international played a clever ball in behind the defence for Bonne to chase, however, the striker was offside. Moments later, Bonne had an excellent chance to add to his 10 goals when Chaplin floated a ball from the left but the on-loan QPR man’s header was too close to Cairns, who claimed. But it was Fleetwood who would see most of the ball and play the more composed football as the game moved towards the half hour. On 27, Dan Batty did well on the right and cut back to Garner with space to shoot but Evans did well to close down and block. Three minutes later, Aluko sent over a corner from the right which Cairns got a hand to ahead of Nsiala, who as a result headed over at the far post. In the 32nd minute, Chaplin was tripped by James Hill as he turned after receiving a ball to feet and looked to be in on goal 10 yards outside the area. Hill was booked and the free-kick came to nothing. Aluko shot wide from distance in the 35th minute with the Blues on top but making little headway. On 42, Bonne headed a right-wing cross wide, while a Max Clark ball into the box from the Fleetwood right was diverted into the air with Walton claiming. An underwhelming half from the Blues, who started positively but failed to maintain their impetus with their display ponderous and lacking in tempo. Off the pitch, the Portman Road crowd had been surprisingly subdued in the wake of Tuesday’s result. The one standout opportunity was Bonne’s header but the striker was unable to direct the ball away from the keeper. Fleetwood had been neat and tidy and had looked threatening on occasion with one or two desperate defensive blocks from Town defenders but with keeper Walton not required to make a save. Town: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Nsiala, Penney, Morsy (c), Evans, Aluko, Chaplin, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, El Mizouni, Burns, Celina, Pigott. Fleetwood: Cairns (c), Andrew, Morton, Garner, Matete, McLaughlin, Hill, Batty, Johnson, Biggins, Clark. Subs: Crellin, Garner, Pilkington, Edmondson, Lane, Teale, Johnston. Referee: Sam Allison (Wiltshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



SickParrot added 16:06 - Oct 23

We usually flop after a good performance but let's hope for a better 2nd half. 0

Suffolkboy added 16:11 - Oct 23

What the hell goes on in the minds of our crew ? Heavy and ponderous ? Where and when and how is the confidence factor going to show up consistently ?

It’s so disappointing to find we still seem to be lacking in determination and character — or are we being constrained by Fleetwood ?

Come on you Blues ,show us how to win ; please make it a really happy weekend ! 1

