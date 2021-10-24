Ipswich Town 2-1 Fleetwood Town - Highlights

Sunday, 24th Oct 2021 09:12 Highlights of yesterday's 2-1 home victory over Fleetwood via the club's YouTube channel.

Photo: Matchday Images



BobbyBell added 09:59 - Oct 24

The defending is looking so much better now with some real effort going into blocking and pressurizing. The goal they got was a good goal. Our winner though was awesome, with a pin point cross, a brilliant first time side foot volley into the box and a calm & clinical finish. We score some great goals and now our defending is much more solid. It's coming together and there's more to come. 0

Steve_M added 10:13 - Oct 24

Chaplain’s first touch for his goal gets better every time I watch it. 0

