Ipswich Town 2-1 Fleetwood Town - Highlights
Sunday, 24th Oct 2021 09:12

Highlights of yesterday's 2-1 home victory over Fleetwood via the club's YouTube channel.


Photo: Matchday Images



BobbyBell added 09:59 - Oct 24
The defending is looking so much better now with some real effort going into blocking and pressurizing. The goal they got was a good goal. Our winner though was awesome, with a pin point cross, a brilliant first time side foot volley into the box and a calm & clinical finish. We score some great goals and now our defending is much more solid. It's coming together and there's more to come.
Steve_M added 10:13 - Oct 24
Chaplain’s first touch for his goal gets better every time I watch it.
