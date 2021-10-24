Table-Topping Tractor Girls Host Third-Placed Bridgwater

Sunday, 24th Oct 2021 10:08 Table-topping Ipswich Town Women host Bridgwater United at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon aiming to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls are ahead of Southampton at the top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division by three points but having played eight games to the Saints’ seven. The Blues have a chance to extend their lead further this weekend with Southampton again not in action. Bridgwater, who have lost only once this season, are in third a point behind the Saints but having played nine matches. “They’re a really good team, they’ve had some really good results,” manager Joe Sheehan said. “I think they’ve got some really good players and it will be a challenging game but one we’re really looking forward to. “When it was announced that we were promoted, we were looking forward to playing in really competitive games because that really excites us, so we’re really looking forward to it.” ⚽️ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 ⚽️



🆚 Bridgwater United



🏆 FAWNL Southern Premier Division



🏟 The Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe, IP11 9HT



⌚️ 2pm



🥣 Cereal collection for FIND



🎟 Ticket info:



True Blues - Free

Adults - £5

Concessions - £3

U16s - Free with paying adult#itfc pic.twitter.com/VQ33wT9aO3 — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) October 24, 2021

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments