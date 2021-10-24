Johnson: Thank You For One of the Most Memorable Experiences of My Life

Sunday, 24th Oct 2021 13:48 Blues co-owner Brett Johnson says his whistle-stop trip to Portman Road has been one of the most memorable experiences of his life and he can’t wait to return with the rest of the Gamechanger 20 group. Johnson flew over to the UK on Friday with his wife to make his first visit to the club since the takeover in April. The 51-year-old, one of the Three Lions along with Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, met the players and staff at Playford Road on Friday morning, spoke with reporters, including TWTD’s Phil Ham, in the afternoon before watching his first live Town game on Saturday. Johnson’s delight at Bersant Celina’s last-gasp winner was very evident with his reaction having gone viral among Blues supporters. “The mask can’t hide the smile on my face for the entire flight home,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.



“Thank you to all at Ipswich Town for making my visit to Portman Road and beyond one of the most memorable experiences of my life. “Can’t wait to return with the entire GC20, so they can meet the family as well.” Johnson said on Friday that he and his fellow Three Lions, plus Ed Schwartz from ORG, the investment firm which manages funds on behalf of Arizona's Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), and Mark Steed, the chief investment officer of the PSPRS, will be over for a game before Christmas with the home fixture against Sunderland on Saturday 18th December a leading candidate. The mask can’t hide the smile on my face for the entire flight home. Thank you to all @IpswichTown for making my visit to Portman Road and beyond one of the most memorable experiences of my life. Can’t wait to return with the entire GC20, so they can meet the family, as well. https://t.co/O7NofLzsht pic.twitter.com/Q4xOpDUaih — Brett M. Johnson (@bmjcrew28) October 24, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



Dissboyitfc added 13:58 - Oct 24

And thank you Brett! 5

Skip_Intro added 14:00 - Oct 24

Cheer up Peter Reid... 0

RegencyBlue added 14:03 - Oct 24

Thank you Brett for helping to rescue the club from the previous regime! 4

midastouch added 14:06 - Oct 24

So pleased for him. Made his day and some!

Also, I spy with my little eye George Burley. And is that the Ipswich boxer Fabio Wardley also in the picture? 2

itfc1108 added 14:32 - Oct 24

Cheer up George Burley as well! 0

