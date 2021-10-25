Co-Owner Johnson Presents Charity Cheque From Book Sales

Monday, 25th Oct 2021 10:29 Blues co-owner Brett Johnson took time during his weekend visit to Portman Road to hand over a cheque for £1,620 to the Colchester Special Care Baby Unit, the latest profits from the book Adventures Of A Tractor Boy. Town fan Graeme Brooke published Adventures of a Tractor Boy in 2014 but the book received a sales boost in April after receiving a positive Amazon review from Johnson, who had read it as he sought to learn more about the club Gamechanger 20 Ltd had just taken over. The cheque for £1,620, presented to Sandra Gosney from Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity at Portman Road on Friday, actually exceeds the one handed over by Blues legend Terry Butcher, who features on the book’s cover, at the time of the book’s publication, bringing the total raised for the Colchester Special Care Baby Unit up to now to £3,870. Author Brooke said: “I’m truly honoured that Brett agreed to make the presentation as he was fundamental in helping sales push the book up as high as number two in the Amazon charts in the summer having posed with it in Los Angeles on the day the takeover was completed and giving a stunning five-star review.” Johnson’s review can be found here along with one from Mark Steed, the chief investment officer of the Arizona PSPRS, the pension fund which owns 90 per cent of Gamechanger 20. Adventures Of A Tractor Boy is still available via its own website here by clicking on the Amazon tile on the home page. The site also features an Around The World tab featuring more than 200 photos from 58 countries. Copies of the book signed by Brooke and Butcher are still available from The Bull at Brantham on the A137 between Ipswich and Manningtree.

Photos: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments