Funds Being Raised So Town Fan Can Play Powerchair Football

Monday, 25th Oct 2021 15:15

ITFC South West are asking fellow Town fans to help raise funds so one of their members, Matt Stabb, can realise his dream of playing powerchair football.

Jon Banger from the Branch told TWTD: “Matt has lived with cerebral palsy since birth and needs a custom-made chair with specific ergonomic support for his posture and disability in order for him to fully participate.

“We have raised £2,640 so far out of the £7,000 required and would really appreciate it if any other Town fans were able to contribute towards this deserving fund.

“Despite living in Wiltshire, Matt regularly attends games home and away and was a season ticket holder in the 2019/20 season.”

Matt’s uncle Paul Simcox, who is also a member of the branch, has set up a Go Fund Me page, which can be found here.





Photos: Contributed